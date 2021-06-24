Firefighters ruin everything in the first Halloween Kills trailer

Halloween Kills Photo : Newell Todd (NBCUniversal )

Oh, firefighters: Don’t you know that some fires are meant to burn?

That’s the quick takeaway from the opening moments of the new trailer for David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills, in which Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Maticha k seem genuinely pretty pissed that all their hard work in 2018's Halloween might be ruined by a group of do-gooders with a hose. Not, the trailer suggests, that leaving Michael Myers to burn might have done a damn thing anyway, since the new film ( once again co-penned by Danny McBride) , looks to be going the “supernatural evil” route to explain ol’ Mike’s nigh-endless imperviousness to harm.

That’s bad news for a whole bunch of folks, including that poor woman who ends up getting a fluorescent light through the neck early on in the trailer, or, again, those poor doomed firefighters. (Michael Myers: The only thing more dangerous to fight than fire.) We don’t know if the film will go all the way into “druids cursed him to be very good at murdering” territory, but it’s clear that Kills isn’t screwing around when it comes to its villain’ s survivability.

Advertisement

Not that Curtis or Matichak seem to be ready to back down, either; if anything, Laurie Strode seems even more pissed-off than she was in the last film, dragging herself out of the hospital with an eye toward putting a kitchen knife in her old pal once and for all. Interestingly, it sounds like the Strodes won’t be alone this time, either; in a press release for the trailer, it’s noted that Laurie managed to finally rally Haddonfield itself around here, forming a vigilante mob to try to take the inhuman Michael down at last. Nobody fucks with firefighters and lives, is the apparent operating motto here.

Halloween Kills hits theaters this October.