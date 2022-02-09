In his first fatherly role, Zac Efron plays a dad to a young girl with explosive emotions. Firestarter follows the child whose fiery feelings of anger and pain have combustible consequences. Sydney Lemmon (Helmstrom), Gloria Reuben (Mr. Robot), Ryan Kiera Armstrong (American Horror Story), and Michael Greyeyes (Home Before Dark) are all set to star alongside Efron in the forthcoming film.

In Firestarter, based off of the 1980 Stephen King novel of the same name, a young girl named Charlie (Armstrong) possesses pyrokinetic abilities which ignite during moments of heightened emotions. Once her secret abilities become exposed at the age of 11, she and her father must go on the run from a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful gift as a weapon. Efron plays Andy McGee, who sets out to protect Charlie while teaching her how to control her powers, he may or may not possess some abilities of his own.

Director Keith Thomas (The Vigil) helms Firestarter, with horror movie and music icon John Carpenter on as the composer of the film’s score. Carpenter will be joined by his frequent collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. Scott Teems has penned the script for the updated adaptation. Teems previously worked with John Carpenter as a writer on the recent Halloween Kills and is also set to write the new The Exorcist feature.



The first film adaptation of King’s novel came in 1984, with a very young Drew Barrymore playing the fiery child in the film in one of her first roles. Directed by Mark L. Lester, the film also starred David Keith, Freddie Jones, and Heather Locklear. Martha De Laurentiis, who served as an associate producer for the original film is taking on the role of executive producer for the new feature.

Following the lead of so many other streaming services, Firestarter will debut simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock on May 13, 2022.