The Independent Spirit Awards returned as an in-person affair for the first time in two years on Sunday, adding a jolt of energy and an unexpected shot of chaos to Hollywood’s 2022 awards season. Clearly, the stars and filmmakers who filled Film Independent’s giant tent at the Santa Monica Pier were eager to cut loose after the show’s pandemic-induced hiatus.

The nearly three-hour affair featured several memorable bits from hosts Nick Offerman and Megan Mullaly (including a sadly unused stripper pole), as well as drunk winners, confused presenters and a category quirk that left Taika Waititi handing out Best Ensemble Cast to his own show. “I’m literally giving an award to myself,” quipped the co-creator of Reservation Dogs, which also won Best New Scripted Series. “This is what’s become of us.”

Here are just some of the moments that made this year’s Spirit Awards an event worth remembering.