Foo Fighters release first new song since firing their drummer and Dave Grohl scandal

It has not been an especially good few years for the Foo Fighters. The obvious point of misery is, of course, the 2022 death of the band’s long-time drummer, Taylor Hawkins, an integral part of its musical formula (and a close personal friend of frontman Dave Grohl) since 1997. But even as the group tried to recover from Hawkins’ loss, releasing new album But Here We Are in 2023, scandals and points of contention have continued to emerge—including Grohl admitting to long-term infidelity, and the decision to fire Hawkins’ replacement, Josh Freese, just a few weeks ago.

None of which really gets addressed in a new essay Grohl posted online today, alongside the band’s first new song in two years. He does namecheck Freese—specifically, in a rundown of former members, referring to his “thunderous wizardry.” But it’s less a “state of the band in 2025” than a backwards-looking bit of woolgathering, including The Storyteller noting that “There comes a point when the word ‘band’ supersedes the common, more popular definition of the term simply used to describe a group of musicians. The word can take on a whole other meaning. In time, it can become ‘something to fasten and reinforce.’”

Anyway, the group released a new song today, titled, uh, “Today’s Song.” Notably, the track sees Grohl return to the drums, as he did for But Here We Are. Which can work in the studio, but not so much out on tour (what with Grohl also serving as the band’s singer and co-guitarist), raising question marks over the band’s upcoming shows in Asia, scheduled for October 2025.

