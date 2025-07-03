Foo Fighters release first new song since firing their drummer and Dave Grohl scandal
In a long essay announcing "Today's Song," Grohl mostly talked around the last two years of Foo Fighter drama.Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage
It has not been an especially good few years for the Foo Fighters. The obvious point of misery is, of course, the 2022 death of the band’s long-time drummer, Taylor Hawkins, an integral part of its musical formula (and a close personal friend of frontman Dave Grohl) since 1997. But even as the group tried to recover from Hawkins’ loss, releasing new album But Here We Are in 2023, scandals and points of contention have continued to emerge—including Grohl admitting to long-term infidelity, and the decision to fire Hawkins’ replacement, Josh Freese, just a few weeks ago.