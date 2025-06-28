James Cameron calls Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer "a bit of a moral cop out" While praising the filmmaking, Cameron—currently working on his own film about Hiroshima and Nagasaki—has public critiques of Nolan's film.

Of the very small number of currently working Hollywood directors who could be said to be at, or even above, the level of Christopher Nolan in terms of both producing power and name recognition, James Cameron is almost certainly the one most willing to talk a little shit. Cameron has many laudable traits as both a filmmaker and an interview subject, but holding his tongue isn’t one of them—something that became obvious in a recent conversation he had with Deadline, about a new film centered on the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and where Nolan came in for some genuine critique over his blockbuster biopic Oppenheimer.

Cameron was speaking at length about Ghosts Of Hiroshima, his planned film adaptation of the book of the same name, soon to arrive from his old buddy (and fellow Titanic and nuclear war obsessive) Charles R. Pellegrino. As with underwater travel, the intricate hair-bonding rituals of the Na’vi, and basically everything else he sets his moviemaking mind to, Cameron has thought and researched about this topic a lot, it is very clear, and he sounds really excited/horrified to tell the story of the bombs dropping. And that includes doing his damnedest to center the conversation in the viewpoint of the people the bombs were actually dropped on, something he (as Spike Lee did a few years back) criticizes Nolan’s movie for flinching away from. “It’s interesting what he stayed away from,” Cameron noted of Nolan’s film, after being reminded of the implausibility of turning Robert Oppenheimer’s life story into a massive box office property.