For All Mankind and old man Joel Kinnaman return for season 5 teaser

That’s one small step for man, five giant seasons For All Mankind. The space race is long over, and in season five of Apple TV’s For All Mankind, the alternate history series about waiting 20 or 30 years before letting an Elon-type tear the space program apart, we finally get to what All Mankind has been building toward: Motocross on Mars. At least that’s according to the new teaser trailer:

It’s been two years since we last saw For All Mankind, which wrapped its 2003-set season four with another time jump, bringing the audience ever closer to the present day. Season five situates itself in 2012, nearly a decade after the Goldilocks asteroid heist. Here’s the synopsis:

“Happy Valley has grown into a thriving colony with thousands of residents and a base for new missions that will take us even further into the solar system. But with the nations of Earth now demanding law and order on the Red Planet, friction continues to build between the people who live on Mars and their former home.”

As the show continues, its cast’s extensive old-age makeup continues to shock and horrify, particularly old-man Joel Kinnaman, who is looking more like Fire Marshal Bill every day. Kinnaman is returning with Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, and Wrenn Schmidt.

For All Mankind continues its march toward the future on Apple TV on March 27.