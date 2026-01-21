For All Mankind and old man Joel Kinnaman return for season 5 teaser
For All Mankind, old Joel, and Mars-based motocross hit Apple TV on March 27.Courtesy of Apple TV
That’s one small step for man, five giant seasons For All Mankind. The space race is long over, and in season five of Apple TV’s For All Mankind, the alternate history series about waiting 20 or 30 years before letting an Elon-type tear the space program apart, we finally get to what All Mankind has been building toward: Motocross on Mars. At least that’s according to the new teaser trailer:
Keep scrolling for more great stories.