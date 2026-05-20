TikTok star Francesca Scorsese joins Mr. & Mrs. Smith Best known for her TikToks starring her charming father, Scorsese will appear on season two of the Prime Video series.

Despite the dearth of information about the upcoming season, Mr. & Mrs. Smith is still trucking along at Prime Video, and they’re starting to bring in some heavy hitters. Does the name Scorsese mean anything to you? No, not Martin Scorsese from Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu. Rather, Francesca Scorsese, the TikTok star who helped grow her 83-year-old father’s social media presence. The younger Scorsese will play one of the Jane Smiths on the series, which Deadline reports began shooting earlier this year. The name doesn’t offer much in the way of a character, other than to say that she’s probably playing a super spy, as John and Jane Smith are codenames in the Mr. & Mrs. Smithiverse. For example, in addition to stars Maya Erskine and Donald Glover playing the Smiths, season one also featured Alexander Skarsgård and Eiza González as the First Other John and Jane.