TikTok star Francesca Scorsese joins Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Best known for her TikToks starring her charming father, Scorsese will appear on season two of the Prime Video series. 

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  May 19, 2026 | 9:27pm
Photo: Harald Krichel
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TikTok star Francesca Scorsese joins Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Despite the dearth of information about the upcoming season, Mr. & Mrs. Smith is still trucking along at Prime Video, and they’re starting to bring in some heavy hitters. Does the name Scorsese mean anything to you? No, not Martin Scorsese from Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu. Rather, Francesca Scorsese, the TikTok star who helped grow her 83-year-old father’s social media presence. The younger Scorsese will play one of the Jane Smiths on the series, which Deadline reports began shooting earlier this year. The name doesn’t offer much in the way of a character, other than to say that she’s probably playing a super spy, as John and Jane Smith are codenames in the Mr. & Mrs. Smithiverse. For example, in addition to stars Maya Erskine and Donald Glover playing the Smiths, season one also featured Alexander Skarsgård and Eiza González as the First Other John and Jane. 

To that end, season two will have two other Mr. and Mrs. Smiths to deal with, played by Mark Eydelshteyn and Talia Ryder. It’s still unclear if Erskine and Glover, who also co-created the show inspired by the 2005 Doug Liman film, will return for season two. However, the chances of Mr. Scorsese appearing on the show just increased dramatically. If Jonah Hill can convince him to be in Outcome, surely, he can do his daughter a solid. Aside from cameos in her father’s films, Hugo, The Aviator, and The Departed, in which she plays variations of the “Little Girl” character, Francesca has also appeared in the mini-series We Are Who We Are and opposite plenty of other famous people’s kids in the wonderful Christmas Eve At Miller’s Point. More recently, she appeared in Roommates, starring Sadie Sandler.

 
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