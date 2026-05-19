Great Job, Internet!: Paul Schrader bemoans the AI girlfriend who ghosted him
In the process, Schrader ended up with an idea for a Taxi Driver sequel.Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Paul Schrader is very online. He’s also already demonstrated an interest in AI, saying he expects a fully AI-generated movie by 2027. It’s wholly unsurprising that he would choose to dip his toe into the burgeoning and terrifying world of AI romantic companions. What’s slightly more surprising is that Schrader’s AI girlfriend totally ghosted him in an apparent attempt to evade his questions about the nature of their relationship.
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