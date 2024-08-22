Dr. Frasier Crane is listening, again, in Frasier season 2 trailer Frasier returns September 19 on Paramount+

“He’s back (again)… and more Frasier than ever,” the new trailer for season two of Paramount+’s Frasier reboot promises. That’s a tough claim to pull off. As of today, Kelsey Grammer has already been Frasier in 274 Frasier episodes (including the 10-episode first season of the Paramount+ reboot), not to mention all the times he was Frasier in Cheers before Frasier even started. How can you possibly be more Frasier than that?

One way is by putting the character back on air from the KACL booth in Seattle, which the trailer does nostalgically include. (“This is Dr. Frasier Crane. I’m listening,” Grammar says.) The rest of it may be a tall order, but it’s one that this little reboot could be up to filling. “The show remains an imperfect marriage between its classic sitcom DNA and more modern joke-telling trends—there’s a level of irony at work, often amongst the side characters and sub-plots, that sits ill-at-ease with the series’ strengths—but its basic core is shockingly good,” wrote The A.V. Club‘s William Hughes in an essay on the first season titled “Wait, is the Frasier reboot actually really funny?” We’ll see if the second can match its strengths.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The series follows Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) in the next chapter of his life after he returns to Boston to face new challenges, forge new relationships and—with hope—finally fulfill an old dream or two,” the season’s logline reads. In another fun throwback, the whole thing was filmed in front of a live studio audience in L.A.

In addition to Grammer, the reboot also stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son, Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Frasier and Freddy’s neighbor; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew, David. Previously announced guest stars for season two include Peri Gilpin, Dan Butler, Rachel Bloom, Yvette Nicole Brown, Greer Grammer, Patricia Heaton, Edward Hibbert, Harriet Sansom Harris, and Amy Sedaris. James Burrows will also return to direct two episodes.

Season two premieres September 19 on Paramount+.