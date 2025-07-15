Fred Armisen announces album 100 Sound Effects containing 101 sound effects

Kyle Mooney isn’t the only Saturday Night Live alumnus to release an album in 2025. In fairness, Fred Armisen has a long musical history, so the news that he’s releasing an album isn’t quite as much of a left turn as it was for Mooney. The content of that album might be, though; Armisen announced this morning his album 100 Sounds Effects will be released on September 26. It seems the record will be pretty much what it says on the tin. The first single, “Music Venues,” arrives with the announcement, which “collects the first 7 sound effects as one nifty pre-release single,” according to a press release.

Armisen also shared a simple and very sweet backstory for the project. “I was thinking about haunted house sound effects albums and how fun those seemed to record. I wanted to do it at Steve Albini’s studio in Chicago, Electrical Audio, but since this wasn’t a collection of songs and I didn’t know how long it was going to take, I needed to do this where I live, in Los Angeles,” he writes in the release. “I told Steve what I was doing and asked if he knew of any engineers I could work with in L.A. He was very excited about the idea and asked Dave Grohl who might be available to help. Dave recommended Darrell Thorp and we started working at Studio 606, and then later Sunset Sound. Darrell was really inventive and a lot of fun to work with. Because Steve was so instrumental in making this happen, I dedicate the album to his memory. I miss him every day.” Albini died in May 2024, and was friends with Armisen for years before that, at one point tweeting that the comedian was “the most organically funny person I know and hanging out with him is a joy.”

Armisen will be performing a handful of live dates this summer and fall in California and Portland, Maine, though it’s not immediately clear how much of those performances will be sound effects-based. We also have one other question: for an album called 100 Sound Effects, why are there 101 sound effects listed on the track list? All will presumably be revealed when Armisen’s sound effects are in our ears on September 26.

100 Sound Effects Track List: