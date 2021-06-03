American Horror Story veteran Sarah Paulson Photo : FX

Ryan Murphy’s “American [Blank] Story” universe is getting the old pluralization treatment with American Horror Stories, Murphy’s upcoming anthology spin-off of his other anthology series American Horror Story. No longer bound by the restrictions of the singular form, Murphy is bringing lots of stories to American Horror rather than just one per season. We have to assume this is a good thing because being single in this economy is the real anthology horror series! Am I right?!?



We kid, but Murphy isn’t. In an Instagram post that Murphy captioned “The fantastic four,” the showrunner shared a photo of his cast, a who’s who of actors from other Murphy franchises and Riverdale. The post features Kevin McHale from Glee, Pose’s Dyllón Burnside, The Prom’s Nico Greetham, and Charles Melton, who plays Reggie Mantle on Riverdale.



Now, whether or not these four will appear in an episode together is unknown. This is an anthology series by Ryan Murphy, and we don’t even know how much Sarah Paulson will appear in this thing. We do know that she plans on directing some of the series, though. Still, what will it take to get Sarah Paulson as some sort of Crypt Keeper to introduce these American Horror Stories? We know that there will be seven episodes of the series, which begins in July and ends on Halloween. And unless they’ve already done so, there’s still time to film some introductions by Sarah Paulson where she makes some puns and cackles. God, bring Cryptie back and let Paulson play it. Look at that picture above and tell me she wouldn’t be great at this.



The first two American Horror Stories episodes premiere exclusively on FX on Hulu on July 15, while American Horror Story: Double Feature, Murphy’s other anthology horror series, premieres on August 25.



[via Deadline]

