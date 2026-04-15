G. Love loses $424,000 in crypto hack

Laid-back singer and Special Sauce bandleader G. Love was decidedly not feeling a “Sunday Vibe” this weekend after losing (what he claimed to be) his life savings to a crypto wallet app scam. In an X post, the musician, who’s been acquiring bitcoin since 2017, allegedly lost his crypto while transferring it to a new computer. Love estimates that the damage totals around 5.92 BTC, which translates to roughly $424,000 USD.

“I had a really tough day today,” the singer, whose real name is Garrett Dutton, wrote on Saturday. “I lost my retirement fund in a hack/Scam when I switched my @Ledger over to my new computer and by accident downloaded a malicious ledger app from the @Apple store. All my BTC gone in an instant.” Though some fans chided Love for using cryptocurrency, one self-monikered “scam survivor turned 2D investigator” traced the singer’s stolen bitcoin to nine different accounts on the global crypto market KuCoin. KuCoin’s account then jumped into the fray, assuring Love that they had frozen the suspicious accounts.

Celebrities have flocked to crypto since the digital currency’s resurgence in popularity over the last five years. Love is not the only to have suffered for it: in 2022, Bill Murray lost nearly $200,000 to a hacker after attempting to use a cryptocurrency platform to raise money in an NFT charity auction. More recently, celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Lindsay Lohan have been accused of hawking a number of cryptocurrencies to unwitting fans without disclosing their affiliations to the companies—often resulting in major fiduciary losses in so-called “pump-and-dump” schemes.

Though Love claimed he wasn’t asking for help in his X thread, he did offer up his bitcoin address in case fans wanted to help him “re-up.” It remains unclear whether or not KuCoin will be able to retrieve Love’s money, but the artist should recoup some of his losses during his current cross-country tour, which kicked off in January and runs through November. The Special Sauce will appear at the stoner-dad paradise that is the Sublime Reef Madness Miami cruise in November. Hopefully no one will try to shill any Ethereum to Love at sea.