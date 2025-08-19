Magic mirror on the wall, will Gal Gadot stop talking about Snow White by fall? After explaining Snow White's box office failure on an Israeli talk show, Gal Gadot takes her first shot at posting through it.

Gal Gadot is taking another bite of the poison apple and continuing to talk about Snow White‘s box office failure, particularly, yup, October 7’s role in the flop. Over the weekend, comments Gadot made to an Israeli interviewer went viral. She said, “I was positive the movie was going to be a huge hit. And then October 7 happened.” It probably isn’t advisable to explain a Disney remake’s failure with “And then October 7 happened,” but that’s what happened. However, more recently, Gadot attempted to clarify her statements on Instagram Stories, saying that she answered “from an emotional place.”

“When the film came out, I felt that those who are against Israel criticized me in a very personal, almost visceral way,” she wrote. “They saw me first and foremost as an Israeli, not as an actress. That’s the perspective I spoke from.”

“The film didn’t fail solely because of external pressures. There are many factors that determine why a film succeeds or fails, and success is never guaranteed.”

Here are her full comments (per Hollywood Reporter):