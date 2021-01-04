On the walls: Halo Infinite (Image: Microsoft), 12 Minutes: (Image: Annapurna Interactive), Kate Mulgrew as Captain Kathryn Janeway (Photo: CBS Photo Archive/Delivered by Online USA/Getty Images), Rebecca Breeds as Clarice Starling (Photo: Brooke Palmer). In the middle: The French Dispatch (Photo: Searchlight Pictures) Graphic : Jimmy Hasse

After the year we’ve all had, it feels like courting disaster to pin any hopes on a wide release that wasn’t manufactured by Pfizer or Moderna. Looking back at what The A.V. Club published when we were still looking forward to 2020, we could’ve just republished some of it wholesale. But credit where it’s due: All but one of the movies in this image managed to see the light of day last year, so maybe our picks aren’t doomed to keep sliding down the calendar pages toward 2022. And if they do? Well, we’ve grown adept at waiting—though movie theaters, record stores, and concert venues don’t have that luxury, so please wear a mask, stop traveling, get vaccinated when and if you can, and maybe we can add “Seeing one another face to face” to this itinerary of everything we want to watch, listen to, play, and read in 2021.

[Note to desktop users: If you’d like to view this story in a scrolling layout, you can narrow your browser window.]