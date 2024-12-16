All of Gilmore Girls is now on Hulu The classic series is part of Hulu's "Holiday Episodes" push.

We’re on the record categorizing Gilmore Girls under Autumnal Vibes, but Hulu has a new pitch: How about Gilmore Girls winter? On Monday, the streamer announced that all seven seasons of the beloved series starring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel are now available to watch on the platform. And Hulu is making a specific push for the show’s most festive episodes by grouping them all under a special “Holiday Episodes” collection. That includes classics like “The Bracebridge Dinner” and “That’ll Do, Pig.”

‘Tis indeed the season over at Hulu, where Gilmore Girls is not the only show with a special collection of holiday episodes. Under the “Huludays” banner, you can find holiday episodes for shows like Modern Family, How I Met Your Mother, Frasier, Superstore, black-ish, and more. There are also, of course, plenty of holiday movies and even holiday reality television (like The Great Christmas Light Fight, Holiday Baking Championship, Buddy’s Holiday Recipe Rumble, and more).

As for Gilmore Girls, you don’t have to stick to the episodes that turn Stars Hollow into a winter wonderland; all the other episodes are available, too. That does not include the four-episode “A Year In The Life” revival from 2016, which was a Netflix Original. (Netflix continues to carry the entire series on its platform, as well.) The GG news coincides with a recent reunion at Luke’s Diner as Graham, Scott Patterson, and Sean Gunn for a Walmart commercial. Graham told People “It’s always a little surreal” to return to the iconic set, but she understands why people keep coming back to Gilmore Girls year after year.

“It’s a classic because it doesn’t adhere to a specific time. It feels very timeless, and it wasn’t hip or trendy when we made it. And it’s still kind of isn’t, but it’s just its own world. It’s also such a comforting place to visit,” she explains. “The characters are fantastic. The actors are fantastic. But it’s really the writing. If you were 12 years old, you got it on a certain level. And then if you re-watch it five, 10, 20 years later, you get different references. And it’s just the language has such a music to it. I think it’s putting on a record that you really love, and you kind of hear something new every time. Or you’re just enjoying what you already know. So I think it just hit that rare sweet spot of comfort plus incredible writing.”