Great job, Internet!: Fox News resorts to soccer chat at desolate Great American State Fair Left with no Great American State Fair attendees to gush about, Fox broadcasters filled time by talking about other, more popular events.

As noted by this very publication, President Donald Trump’s semiquincentennial celebration has been a bit of a bust. Nevertheless, the Great American Ghost Town pushed forward, despite a complete lack of public interest. It’s as if no one wants to watch a 36-year-old Yalie school a 10-year-old about the organizational failures of the Salem Witch Trials anymore. The dozens of attendees at Freedom 250’s testament to American solitude could treat themselves to the Grammy-winning stylings of faith-based singer Chris Tomlin, the only artist willing to show up. Still, the reporters with a special viewer in mind have two options: lie about attendance or talk about something else. They’re choosing the latter.