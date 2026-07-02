Great job, Internet!: Fox News resorts to soccer chat at desolate Great American State Fair

Left with no Great American State Fair attendees to gush about, Fox broadcasters filled time by talking about other, more popular events.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 2, 2026 | 1:35pm
Screenshot: BlueSky
News News Great Job, Internet!
Great job, Internet!: Fox News resorts to soccer chat at desolate Great American State Fair

As noted by this very publication, President Donald Trump’s semiquincentennial celebration has been a bit of a bust. Nevertheless, the Great American Ghost Town pushed forward, despite a complete lack of public interest. It’s as if no one wants to watch a 36-year-old Yalie school a 10-year-old about the organizational failures of the Salem Witch Trials anymore. The dozens of attendees at Freedom 250’s testament to American solitude could treat themselves to the Grammy-winning stylings of faith-based singer Chris Tomlin, the only artist willing to show up. Still, the reporters with a special viewer in mind have two options: lie about attendance or talk about something else. They’re choosing the latter.

Fox News’ commitment to spinning Trump’s obvious failures into successes resulted in the broadcasting giant unintentionally reporting on how poorly attended this thing has been. Now, a week in and with another one to go, its news team has basically given up trying to mislead its viewership by contradicting what they can see with their eyes and has swung toward what the rest of the country is actually talking about: Soccer. In a recent clip posted by social media’s most prolific political sadist, Aaron Rupar, Fox anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino discussed Messi in front of empty fairgrounds. The Fair had been open for 15 minutes at that point. An hour later, Rupar was pleased to report on a new clip: “Trump’s state fair is really filling in today! There are tens of people there now.” 

Happy 250th, Americans! Enjoy the schadenfreude.

 
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