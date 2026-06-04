Glenn Close has reportedly come close to some honorary Oscars, too
According to a new report, the eight-time Oscar-nominated actor has been in the running for four non-competitive Academy Awards in the past decade.Photo: Matt Petit / A.M.P.A.S.
Glenn Close holds the distinction of being the most Oscar-nominated actress who has never received an award, with eight nods. (Peter O’Toole ties her with eight nominations and zero wins; the most-nominated person overall to never win an Oscar is, of course, Diane Warren, who has 17 nominations.) She was most recently nominated in 2020 for her role in… Hillbilly Elegy, and she seemed to come fairly close to a win in 2018 for her role in The Wife, with many prognosticators predicting that she might pull out a win. (The award ultimately went to Olivia Colman in The Favourite.) But by the numbers alone, it’s safe to assume that Close will earn an Academy Award eventually, even if it ends up being an honorary one instead of a competitive one.
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