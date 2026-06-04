Glenn Close has reportedly come close to some honorary Oscars, too

Glenn Close holds the distinction of being the most Oscar-nominated actress who has never received an award, with eight nods. (Peter O’Toole ties her with eight nominations and zero wins; the most-nominated person overall to never win an Oscar is, of course, Diane Warren, who has 17 nominations.) She was most recently nominated in 2020 for her role in… Hillbilly Elegy, and she seemed to come fairly close to a win in 2018 for her role in The Wife, with many prognosticators predicting that she might pull out a win. (The award ultimately went to Olivia Colman in The Favourite.) But by the numbers alone, it’s safe to assume that Close will earn an Academy Award eventually, even if it ends up being an honorary one instead of a competitive one.

In fact, this apparently has been a recurring discussion, according to a new article in Variety that delves into the fierce competition and campaigning for non-competitive Oscars. The process for awarding these honors is kept deliberately opaque, but Variety reports that names like Harrison Ford, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Bette Midler have recently been batted around. In what feels like a bit of a cruel joke, Close’s name has been in the running not once, not twice, but four times in the past decade alone, one source told the outlet, adding that she was “nearly selected one specific year.”

Close has been in the running for an honorary Oscar for her whole body of work, and for the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, which would honor her advocacy for the non-profit group Bring Change to Mind that she founded in 2010. Still, there’s no reason to think her chance to win a competitive Oscar is totally behind her; she most recently appeared in La Bola Negro (The Black Ball), which recently earned the award for Best Director at Cannes. She clearly still is in demand for these kinds of high-profile projects, but please, Ms. Close, try not to elegize any more hillbillies.