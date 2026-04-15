Godzilla takes Manhattan in teaser for Godzilla Minus Zero

We’re living in a golden age of Godzilla. Not only is the monster starring in his very own streaming series, Monarch: The Legacy Of Monsters, but also in two successful series of films in both Hollywood and Japan. Godzilla is a true international movie star. As fans eagerly await Warner Bros. continuation of the Godzilla X Kong chronicles, Toho Studios is continuing its breakthrough Reiwa era with Godzilla Minus Zero. The direct follow-up to Godzilla Minus One, perhaps the best Godzilla movie of the modern age, and a prequel to the off-beat satire, Shin Godzilla, Godzilla Minus Zero finally arrives in the one city that has long eluded the King of the Monsters, New York City. We know. But Roland Emmerich’s Godzilla in New York is a comically low bar for the giant lizard to clear.

Directed by Minus One filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki, Minus Zero picks up two years after the last movie, and follows the survivors of the last movie’s attacks, per Variety. However, little is known about the plot outside of Godzilla’s trip to the Five Boroughs. It is filmed for IMAX, a first for Japanese Godzilla movies, which is good news for people who like their ‘zillas big, loud, and out of control.

Godzilla Minus One was a monster success for Toho. In addition to being a very good movie about survivor’s guilt and PTSD in postwar Japan, Minus One was a box office smash, roaring up $116 million worldwide to become the highest-grossing Japanese Godzilla movie ever. It was also the first in the franchise to win an Academy Award, which isn’t bad for a 70-year-old lizard with some of the worst breath you’ve ever smelled.

Godzilla Minus Zero makes landfall on November 3, 2026.