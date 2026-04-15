Godzilla takes Manhattan in teaser for Godzilla Minus Zero
The King of the Monsters returns to the United States in a brief and tantalizing tease at the sequel to Godzilla Minus One.Screenshot: YouTube
We’re living in a golden age of Godzilla. Not only is the monster starring in his very own streaming series, Monarch: The Legacy Of Monsters, but also in two successful series of films in both Hollywood and Japan. Godzilla is a true international movie star. As fans eagerly await Warner Bros. continuation of the Godzilla X Kong chronicles, Toho Studios is continuing its breakthrough Reiwa era with Godzilla Minus Zero. The direct follow-up to Godzilla Minus One, perhaps the best Godzilla movie of the modern age, and a prequel to the off-beat satire, Shin Godzilla, Godzilla Minus Zero finally arrives in the one city that has long eluded the King of the Monsters, New York City. We know. But Roland Emmerich’s Godzilla in New York is a comically low bar for the giant lizard to clear.