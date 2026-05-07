Golden Globes say filmmakers can have a little AI, as a treat

Leaning into their reputation as the “fun uncle” of major Hollywood awards shows, the Golden Globes have rolled out their new guidelines for the coming year’s submissions and nominations, and admitted that, sure, filmmakers can have a little generative AI, as a treat. The new rules, deployed earlier today, have a whole section on generative artificial intelligence, including the “If you’re going to use it, we’d prefer you use it safely and where we know about it” provision that “The use of artificial intelligence (AI), including generative AI, does not automatically disqualify a work from consideration, provided that human creative direction, artistic judgment, and authorship remain primary throughout the production process.”

Here’s the full text of the section, including requirements for filmmakers to disclose their use of any and all AI in submitted films:

The use of artificial intelligence (AI), including generative AI, does not automatically

disqualify a work from consideration, provided that human creative direction, artistic

judgment, and authorship remain primary throughout the production process. All submitted work will be evaluated based on the extent to which creative direction,

artistic decision-making, and execution originate from credited individuals. AI and similar

technologies may be used as part of the production process in the manner described

below, but may not replace the core creative contributions of human talent. All submissions must include a disclosure describing any generative AI used anywhere

in the production of the completed work, including if any AI alteration was made to a

credited performer’s likeness or voice. The Golden Globes Eligibility Committee will

review the use of AI as part of the submission and eligibility determination process and

may request additional information or materials to assess the role in the creation of the

work. Failure to provide requested information in a timely manner may result in

ineligibility.

(Interestingly, this isn’t all that different from the rules that the typically more stolid Oscars laid out last Friday, which noted, of gen AI, that, “The tools neither help nor harm the chances of achieving a nomination. The Academy and each branch will judge the achievement, taking into account the degree to which a human was at the heart of the creative authorship when choosing which movie to award.”)

The Globes also went into more specifics for performance and non-performance categories, including that “Performances submitted for acting categories must be primarily derived from the work of the credited performer. Submissions in which a performance is substantially generated or created by artificial intelligence are not eligible.” (They also note that no performance is eligible if the use of a likeness wasn’t authorized, which feels like a good way to head off some really stupid “Unauthorized AI copy of Orson Welles wins a Golden Globe in 2040” drama down the line.) The gist of it all is that nobody’s willing to piss off the Ben Afflecks of the world by shutting the door on AI use entirely—but that there is at least some lipservice being paid to the idea that anyone who uses it will have to show some receipts on how it was merely “enhancing,” instead of replacing, the creative process. The proof, of course, will come when these rules are actually put to the test; on that score, we’re still quite a long ways off from the next awards season, with the next installment of the Globes currently scheduled for January 10, 2027.