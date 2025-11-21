Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 cleans up at the Golden Joystick Awards

Jennifer English praises the power of "queer joy" in her Best Lead Performer victory speech.

By Catherine Masters  |  November 21, 2025 | 3:03pm
Images: YouTube
Games News golden joystick awards
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 cleans up at the Golden Joystick Awards

The Golden Joystick Awards, the longest-running awards show for video games, were held last night in London. Hosted by Resident Evil VII‘s Lady Dimitrescu voice actor Maggie Robertson, 25 awards were given out, with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 winning seven of them.

Operated by Future Publishing, The Golden Joystick Awards is a British gaming award show whose winners are voted on by the public and which dates back to 1983; it’s been held annually since 2002. Now in its 43rd year, the categories have changed a lot since the five given out at the inaugural event. Highlights this year include R.E.P.O. winning Best Early Access Game and Hollow Knight: Silksong winning Best Indie Game (Self-Published). For a full list of winners, you can check the list on GamesRadar, also owned by Future.

Clair Obscur developers Sandfall Interactive were the biggest winners of the night, with their game, studio and actors taking home the awards for Best Storytelling, Best Visual Design, Studio of the Year, Best Soundtrack, Best Supporting Performer (Ben Starr), Best Lead Performer (Jennifer English), and Ultimate Game of the Year. This marks Starr’s third appearance at the show in a row, winning for his performance as Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy XVI in 2023 and hosting in 2024.

Presenting the award for Best Lead Performer was Baldur’s Gate III actor Samantha Béart, who issued a mission statement to the creatives attending: “You are much too in the dark. We need to see more of you.” The nominees for the award were Troy Baker (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle), Tom McKay (Kingdom Come: Deliverance II), Alex Jordan (The Alters), Erika Ishii (Ghost of Yotei), Adriyan Rae (South of Midnight), and Jennifer English (Clair: Obscur: Expedition 33). The winner, with 43% of the vote, was English, for her role as Maelle.

Coming to the stage in a striped olive suit, English praised the “industry titans” she was up against in her impromptu speech before describing how falling in love with Baldur’s Gate III Performance Director Aliona Baranova helped her bring all of her emotions to the role of Maelle.“Maelle chooses to go on this crazy journey, choosing to leave behind a life that wasn’t serving her, and I did that a few years ago. I chose instead a life that was authentic, a life that was gay. I fell in love with a beautiful woman, who’s crying her eyes out right now,” English said. “And I chose queer joy. As a result of that queer joy I felt safe enough to pour my grief and pain and all that nonsense and joy and love into this incredibly beautifully written character. I am so proud of that and I just want to thank queer joy for that.”

Last night’s ceremony was live-streamed on GamesRadar’s YouTube page, where it can currently be watched in full. If you want to skip straight to English’s speech, which was the highlight of the whole event, just click the embed below.

Ultimate Game of the Year

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Split Fiction
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Peak
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Blue Prince
Silent Hill f
Ghost of Yōtei
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Hades II
Donkey Kong Bananza
Hollow Knight: Silksong

Critics’ Choice Award

Donkey Kong Bananza

Console Game of the Year

Ghost of Yōtei
Donkey Kong Bananza
Monster Hunter Wilds
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Mario Kart World

PC Game of the Year

Hollow Knight: Silksong
The Alters
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Peak
Abiotic Factor
Dune: Awakening

Most Wanted Game

Grand Theft Auto VI
Resident Evil Requiem
The Witcher 4
Black Myth: Zhong Kui
LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Night
007 First Light
Exodus
Subnautica 2
Light No Fire
The Expanse: Osiris Reborn
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
SAROS
The Blood of Dawnwalker
Crimson Desert
Kingdom Hearts IV
Marvel’s Wolverine
Hell Let Loose: Vietnam
OD Knock
Onimusha: Way of the Sword
Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

Best Lead Performer

Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Troy Baker, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Tom McKay, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Alex Jordan, The Alters
Erika Ishii, Ghost of Yōtei
Adriyan Rae, South of Midnight

Best Supporting Performer

Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Troy Baker, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Jim High, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Lucy Griffiths, Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
Logan Cunningham, Hades II
Marios Gavrilis, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Best Game Adaptation

Arcane
Devil May Cry
The Last of Us Season 2
A Minecraft Movie
Secret Level
Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Best Gaming Hardware

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD
Elgato Facecam 4K
Razer Blade 16

Breakthrough

Schedule 1

Streamers’ Choice

Peak

Still Playing Award (PC & Console)

Minecraft
Dead by Daylight
Helldivers 2
Naraka: Bladepoint
Satisfactory
Call of Duty: Warzone
Marvel Rivals
Fortnite
Apex Legends
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X
GTA Online
Warframe

Still Playing Award (Mobile)

Pokémon Go
Call of Duty: Mobile
Subway Surfers
Clash Royale
Honkai: Star Rail
Genshin Impact
Zenless Zone Zero
Roblox
Free Fire
PUBG Mobile

Best Early Access Game

R.E.P.O.
Grounded 2
Schedule I
9 Kings
Skate
White Knuckle

Best Game Trailer

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2
Battlefield 6 Official Launch Live Action Trailer
Rhythm Doctor Official Release Date Trailer
The Expanse: Osiris Reborn Announcement Trailer
Romeo Is a Dead Man Announcement Trailer
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Official CGI Trailer—Live a Life Medieval

Best Soundtrack

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
South of Midnight
Silent Hill f
Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
Deltarune
Sword of the Sea

Studio of the Year

Sandfall Interactive
Team Cherry
Aggro Crab and Landfall
Bloober Team
Sloclap
Rebellion

Best Indie Game

Blue Prince
Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
Wanderstop
Skin Deep
Despelote
Herdling
Abiotic Factor
Baby Steps
Caves of Qud
Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Best Indie Game (Self Published)

Hollow Knight: Silksong
Hades II
Sword of the Sea
Peak
Keep Driving
Spilled!
Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders
Deltarune
Promise Mascot Agency
Consume Me

Best Game Expansion

Lies of P: Overture
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants
No Man’s Sky: Voyagers
Atomfall Story Expansion Pack: The Red Strain
Assassin’s Creed Shadows—Claws of Awaji
Still Wakes the Deep: Siren’s Rest

Best Audio Design

Ghost of Yōtei
Battlefield 6
Donkey Kong Bananza
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Two Point Museum
Cronos: The New Dawn

Best Remake / Remaster

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter
The Talos Principle: Reawakened
Gears of War: Reloaded
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4

Best Multiplayer Game

Peak
Battlefield 6
Elden Ring Nightreign
Split Fiction
Mario Kart World
Rematch

Best Visual Design

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
The Midnight Walk
Ghost of Yōtei
Sword of the Sea
Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Best Storytelling

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Silent Hill f
Blue Prince
Mafia: The Old Country
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
The Hundred Line—Last Defense Academy

 
