So many people watched the Good Boy trailer that it's getting a wider release
Ben Leonberg's canine-focused horror film—starring the director's own pup, Indy, as a dog trying to save his humans from evil—hits theaters October 3.Photo: Good Boy, courtesy of The Overlook Film Festival
Earlier this week, IFC released the trailer for Good Boy, Ben Leonberg’s new horror film sporting an instantly-grabs-you premise: Watching a haunted house movie play out, not from the perspective of the doomed humans, but from the loyal dog desperate to protect his person. Buoyed by an undeniably “Who’s a sweet boy? He is!” appearance from Leonberg’s own dog Indy in the title role, the trailer is genuinely unnerving, as we watch a hero stripped of so many tools available to the typical horror protagonist face off against the unknown. In fact, the trailer has been so compelling—having already picked up more than a million views on YouTube in just four days of release—that it’s altering IFC’s release approach for the film, which will now bump the movie up from a limited release to a much wider one.