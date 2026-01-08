Sam Rockwell is a goofy, anti-AI ringleader in the new Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die trailer

It’s now been a full decade since Gore Verbinski directed a movie, with a career that was trucking along nicely with films like The Ring, Rango, and the various Pirates Of The Caribbean movies getting knocked off-course by the one-two punch of The Lone Ranger and A Cure For Wellness. Now Verbinski has tapped Sam Rockwell to help him get a toehold in theaters again, with the actor front-and-center in the new full trailer for Verbinski’s new film Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die.

The trailer builds on a lot of the tonal whiplash that was on display in the film’s original teaser trailer back in November, with Rockwell as a time traveler who comes back to something pretty close to our modern day in the hopes of blocking an AI takeover of the planet. Unfortunately for him, his efforts are a bit hampered by coming back in time looking like a ranting maniac—which nevertheless doesn’t stop him from assembling a crew of freedom fighters, including Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Peña, Zazie Beetz, Asim Chaudhry, and Juno Temple. Just in time, too, it seems, as the group pretty quickly starts getting assaulted by people put under some sort of phone-based trance by The Machines, and also encounter some creepy baby dolls and malevolent wire entities that had us kind of thinking about 2018 horror film Await Further Instructions.

Anyway, the important thing is that Verbinski (working from a script by Matthew Robinson) is pretty clearly trying to walk a line between genuine horror and something a little gonzo and funnier, with Rockwell as the ringmaster of his little circus. (And an assist from a catchy theme song that plays under the back half of the trailer, reminding people that they should, well… It’s all there in the name, yeah?)

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die arrives in theaters on February 13.