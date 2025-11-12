First Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die teaser is a melting pot of sci-fi genres

What’s better than a “nightmare apocalypse” where wearing a tarp and a bunch of batteries is considered the height of fashion? A nightmare apocalypse and time travel, for one. And what’s better than a nightmare apocalypse and time travel? Try a nightmare apocalypse, time travel, a giant unseen horse creature, spider-shaped robots with creepy doll heads, and so much more. It’s all in the bonkers trailer for Gore Verbinski‘s Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die is ostensibly an “AI will destroy us all” story, but not one anyone will recognize from our own reality—yet. “AI? Isn’t that a thing already?” Zazie Beetz asks at one point in the clip. “It gets a lot worse, honey,” Michael Peña responds as a bunch of phone-wielding zombies try to break down their door.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

None of this has happened yet at the beginning of the trailer. Sam Rockwell’s character arrives in a diner in the aforementioned peak apocalypse fashion to warn the skeptical patrons of the awful future that awaits them. They don’t really listen, of course. The Skynet-like force already seems to have taken hold, as people stare mindlessly at a spinning purple triangle on their phones. Maybe the towering, equine foot that smashes through one of their cars will snap them out of it.

The A Cure For Wellness director’s first film in almost a decade also stars Haley Lu Richardson, Asim Chandhry, Tom Taylor, and Juno Temple. It travels from the future to theaters on February 13, 2026.