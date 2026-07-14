Netflix continues YouTube makeover with Good Mythical Morning

After picking up those Architectural Digest videos and other shorts that people watch during their shrinking lunch breaks, Netflix has added another YouTube mainstay to its offerings. Good Mythical Morning is headed to the streamer, with new episodes releasing day-and-date on Netflix and YouTube. Thus, for the low, low price of a Netflix subscription, you can finally pay to enjoy the free content of YouTube. Is it weird to get a nostalgia rush from the phrase day-and-date? Has any release touted as “day-and-date” ever worked out for anyone? Netflix sure hopes so, as its big-budget shows have begun to bomb in season two.

What’s unique about this deal, as opposed to the deals with Ms. Rachel or Hot Ones, is Good Mythical Morning won’t be creating something new. Rather, it’s simply repurposing the same free YouTube content for paid Netflix. It’s a great deal for GMM and an awful one for consumers who might not realize the show is free on YouTube.com. Regardless, it marks another exciting chapter in the YouTube-ification of Netflix as the streamer attempts to reignite interest in its offerings. History has proven that fans will stick with GMM for more than a decade, while Netflix has been struggling to get anyone to check out another season of One Piece.

Good Mythical Morning has been a YouTube staple since 2012, with hosts and tall-hair enthusiasts Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal doing a quirky, millennial-coded morning chat show that typically focuses on food, science, and perpetual DreamWorks face. It quickly expanded into a universe of spin-offs, but the food ones really caught on. In recent years, Last Meals and Mythical Kitchen, led by Josh Scherer, provided entertainment for lunch breaks with food-based interviews akin to Hot Ones and Chicken Shop Date. All this stuff is free on YouTube and will soon be available for $8.99 a month.

Season 30 of GMM, along with Last Meals, Mythical Kitchen, and an archive of old episodes, hit Netflix on September 7.