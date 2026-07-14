Netflix continues YouTube makeover with Good Mythical Morning
The YouTube-ification of Netflix continues apace as the Good Mythical Morning heads to the streamer, even as it remains free on YouTube.Credit: Vlogbrothers
After picking up those Architectural Digest videos and other shorts that people watch during their shrinking lunch breaks, Netflix has added another YouTube mainstay to its offerings. Good Mythical Morning is headed to the streamer, with new episodes releasing day-and-date on Netflix and YouTube. Thus, for the low, low price of a Netflix subscription, you can finally pay to enjoy the free content of YouTube. Is it weird to get a nostalgia rush from the phrase day-and-date? Has any release touted as “day-and-date” ever worked out for anyone? Netflix sure hopes so, as its big-budget shows have begun to bomb in season two.
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