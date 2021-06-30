Gossip Girl, Resident Evil, Sexy Beasts, and more run wild on TV this July

TVPreview

Gossip Girl, Resident Evil, Sexy Beasts, and more run wild on TV this July

July’s TV debuts include musical comedy Schmigadoon!, American Horror Stories, and a What We Do In The Shadows spin-off

Danette Chavez
Gwen Ihnat
Sam Barsanti
and Saloni Gajjar
1
Save
Alerts
Clockwise from top left: Gossip Girl (Photo: Karolina Wojtasik/Netflix), Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Image: Netflix), Schmigadoon (Photo: Apple TV+), and The White Lotus (Photo: Mario Perez)
Clockwise from top left: Gossip Girl (Photo: Karolina Wojtasik/Netflix), Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Image: Netflix), Schmigadoon (Photo: Apple TV+), and The White Lotus (Photo: Mario Perez)
Graphic: Natalie Peeples

It’s not quite the dog days of summer, but this July, TV is overrun with furry companions, from Disney+’s Turner & Hooch sequel series (which may end up traumatizing Tom Hanks fans), to the hairy creatures of Wellington Paranormal, to the Sexy Beasts who make up Netflix’s new dating series. Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris square off in The Beast Must Die, and we’ll get to know some Cat People in a new docuseries; even He-Man’s back with his fuzzy briefs.

Less hirsute, but much more fashionable, is the Gossip Girl revival, which arrives with its privilege purportedly in check. Resident Evil branches into Infinite Darkness with a new animated series, while Mike White makes his highly anticipated return to HBO with The White Lotus. And Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong grudgingly enter a world of song and dance in Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon!

Note to desktop users: If you’d like to read this in a scrolling format, simply narrow your browser window.

Advertisement

2 / 21

Top Chef Amateurs (Bravo): Premieres July 1

Top Chef Amateurs (Bravo): Premieres July 1

The latest Top Chef spin-off, Amateurs, will see the most ardent fans take over the competition. The contestants don’t have formal training, but that doesn’t mean they lack the chops to impress judges like Gail Simmons and Gregory Gourdet. These “amateurs” will team up “All-Stars,” pros and previous winners like Dale Talde and Richard Blais, to execute the kind of mouth-watering dishes that would be at home in the flagship series. But that also means that the judges’ tastes will be just as exacting. If you’ve ever watched an episode of Top Chef and thought, “I could do that,” Top Chef: Amateurs may convince you otherwise. [Danette Chavez]

Advertisement

3 / 21

We The People (Netflix): Premieres July 4

We The People (Netflix): Premieres July 4

Created by Chris Nee, We The People is an animated musical show that doubles as a civics lesson. The series features artists like H.E.R., Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, and poet Amanda Gorman, who perform original songs and compositions. These songs serve as a call for audiences to reevaluate their understanding of what government, citizenship, and democracy stand for in today’s modern world. Episodes are only three minutes long, and the animation itself looks vibrant and interesting, so it’s sure to be an easy binge. Who wouldn’t want to learn about checks and balances if Hamilton’s Miranda and Daveed Diggs are teaching them through song? We The People’s impressive pedigree also includes producers Barack and Michelle Obama, as well as Kenya Barris. [Saloni Gajjar]

Advertisement

4 / 21

Cat People (Netflix): Premieres July 7

Cat People (Netflix): Premieres July 7

Cat lovers, has Netflix got a documentary for you. Cat People is all about our favorite feline creatures, and the docuseries aims to dispel any myths about the animals or the people who devote their lives to these pets. (The whole “crazy cat lady” concept can basically go to hell.) Cat People features interviews with various people on adopting and living with kittens, and how it has changed their lives. Yes, the words “cat birthday party” are used. But that’s not all. Some of these featured cats are surfing, learning how to play the piano, and just being overall cute. It looks like wholesome entertainment at its best. [Saloni Gajjar]

Advertisement

5 / 21

Gossip Girl (HBO Max): Premieres July 8

Gossip Girl (HBO Max): Premieres July 8

Gossip Girl returns on HBO Max, in what is being billed as a continuation of the original series, still based around the fictional Constance-Billard School in Manhattan. While offers have been made to the original cast members, only one has been confirmed so far: Kristen Bell will again serve as the titular anonymous narrator. Showrunner Josh Safran promises that Gossip Girl’s new crop of favorite subjects will “check their privilege,” a seemingly wise move given the current dire state of the world, although that apparently means they’ll be taking Ubers instead of limos—what hardship! The cast appears to be more diverse this time around, led by the striking Jordan Walker as the cutthroat Julien Calloway (in what seems to be the Blair role), who decides to take newcomer Zoya (Chilling Adventures Of Sabrinas Whitney Peak) under her wing for undoubtedly nefarious reasons. [Gwen Ihnat]

Advertisement

6 / 21

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Netflix): Premieres July 8

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Netflix): Premieres July 8

Set in between the games Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5 (which means zombie viruses are a known threat in this world, but they have yet to become a global concern), Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is a side-story in the Resident Evil universe about fan-favorite characters Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield dealing with some kind of twisted conspiracy. There’s political intrigue, exciting shootouts, and yes, zombies—including zombies in the White House, which you can take as whatever metaphor you’d like. Fans of the games, or at least the recent, very good remake of Resident Evil 2, will also appreciate that voice actors Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello reprise their roles as Leon and Claire, respectively, giving Infinite Darkness an extra bit of continuity with the video games (but not so much continuity that newcomers will be totally lost). [Sam Barsanti]

Advertisement

7 / 21

Leverage: Redemption, part 1 (IMDb TV): Premieres July 9

Leverage: Redemption, part 1 (IMDb TV): Premieres July 9

Leverage is back and more Noah Wyle than ever. This revival, titled Redemption, introduces Harry Sullivan (Wyle), a high-powered lawyer who’s spent his career at a blue-chip firm enabling the kind of corrupt people who are usually targeted by Team Leverage. Harry’s change of heart (and sudden heist) kicks off the new chapter in this series, but it’s the familiar faces of the Hacker (Aldis Hodge), the Grifter (Gina Bellman), the Thief (Beth Riesgraf), and the Hitter (Christian Kane) that will draw viewers in. Watching the 1% taken down a peg (or 100) is bound to be even more satisfying now, especially since, as Harry puts it, “These people you pursue, they don’t just cheat anymore. They rewrote the rules.” Wyle fits right into the group, onscreen and off; he previously worked with Leverage: Redemption executive producer Dean Devlin on The Librarians. [Danette Chavez]

Advertisement

8 / 21

Wellington Paranormal (The CW): Premieres July 11

Wellington Paranormal (The CW): Premieres July 11

Having witnessed the success of FX’s What We Do In The Shadows adaptation, The CW wants to get in on the supernatural mockumentary fun with Wellington Paranormal, a spin-off of the 2014 film that inspired the other hilarious show we just mentioned. TVNZ 2 viewers have already been treated to multiple seasons of the comedy, which stars Mike Minogue and Karen O’Leary as either the most unflappable members of their squad, or the most indifferent. The two officers encounter all kinds of creatures and phenomena on their patrols, which they take in stride—at least, when they’re not getting caught on fences or trying to snap pictures with extraterrestrials like a pair of adoring fans. Starting July 11, U.S. viewers will be able to watch the series on The CW, stream it for free the next day on The CW app, or watch on HBO Max. [Danette Chavez]

Advertisement

9 / 21

The White Lotus (HBO): Premieres July 11

The White Lotus (HBO): Premieres July 11

Created by Mike White, The White Lotus is set in an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The six-episode limited series follows the guests and staff over the course of a week, newlyweds Shane and Rachel (Jake Lacy and Alexandria Daddario, respectively), whose honeymoon is interrupted by his mother, played by Molly Shannon. The stacked cast includes Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, and Insecure’s Natasha Rothwell, who plays the resort spa’s massage therapist and forms a possibly unhealthy bond with one of her clients, played by the one and only Jennifer Coolidge. With each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in the lives of these seemingly picture-perfect travelers and cheerful employees. [Saloni Gajjar]

Advertisement

10 / 21

The Beast Must Die (AMC): Premieres July 12

The Beast Must Die (AMC): Premieres July 12

Based on Nicholas Blake’s 1938 novel of the same name, The Beast Must Die is a BritBox venture (and an ITV and BBC partnership) that already aired in the U.K. and now arrives in the U.S., first on AMC+ (on July 5), then on AMC Network. Frances Cairns (Cush Jumbo) is a mother mourning the loss of a child killed by a hit-and-run. The police investigation into the case doesn’t lead anywhere, so Frances decides to seek revenge on her own. She poses as a novelist researching a murder mystery to worm her way into the life of George Rattery (Jared Harris), the rich man she believes is responsible for her son’s death. Frances is aided by detective Nigel Strangeways (Billy Howle), who suffers from PTSD and believes his own department covered up the murder of Frances’ son. Frances and George are intense and intelligent, which leads to a fantastic face-off between Jumbo and Harris. [Saloni Gajjar]

Advertisement

11 / 21

Naomi Osaka (Netflix): Premieres July 13

Naomi Osaka (Netflix): Premieres July 13

Image of Naomi Osaka with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Trophy after winning the 2021 Australian Open Women's Final
Naomi Osaka with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Trophy after winning the 2021 Australian Open Women’s Final
Photo: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Fans of ace tennis player Naomi Osaka are about to get an intimate, fly-on-the-wall look into her life with this three-episode docuseries. Filmed over the last few years, the series follows the 23-year-old Japanese-Haitian player’s hectic training and travel schedules. Naomi Osaka covers the tennis star’s major U.S. Open game from 2019, moving forward to her present-day training for the delayed Tokyo Olympics. Osaka recently announced her withdrawal from the French Open, citing anxiety due to press conferences and being fined if she refuses to do them. It’s unclear if the docuseries will dive into this, but hopefully it gives audiences a glimpse into the pressures she faces that caused her to make this decision. [Saloni Gajjar]

Advertisement

12 / 21

American Horror Stories (FX on Hulu): Premieres July 15

American Horror Stories (FX on Hulu): Premieres July 15

We don’t know much about the specifics of American Horror Stories, the latest addition to Ryan Murphy’s FX universe (actually, this one’s going to be streaming on FX On Hulu). The trailer isn’t all that forthcoming, though it does feature plenty of AHS markers, like a figure or two covered in head-to-toe latex, some fanged creatures, a creepy house, and cool graphic prints. What’s most intriguing about this spin-off is the change in format. Rather than tell a season-long story, Murphy, who reinvigorated the anthology series, will swap out storylines with each episode—not having to pay off weeks’ worth of plot might actually work in the mega-producer’s favor. What we can be sure of is that AHS veterans will fill the cast, including Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Denis O’Hare, Lily Rabe, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd—deep breath—Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Angelica Ross—phew—Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Cody Fern, Taissa Farmiga, and Dylan McDermott. [Danette Chavez]

Advertisement

13 / 21

McCartney 3, 2, 1 (Hulu): Premieres July 16

McCartney 3, 2, 1 (Hulu): Premieres July 16

Producer Rick Rubin has pulled off incredible solo albums with iconic artists like Johnny Cash, Mick Jagger, Tom Petty, and Neil Diamond, so music fans will understandably be stoked to see his latest project with a famous collaborative partner. In this six-part docuseries, Rubin and the legendary Paul McCartney seemingly travel through the ex-Beatle’s entire discography, including Wings and his solo career. The artist and producer discuss musical methodology (“You can control a whole band through the bass,” says Sir Paul, who oughta know) and experimentation. But the clear focus is on chronicling McCartney’s life, as one of the most successful songwriters of all time discusses the inspiration and influences behind many of his famous hits, while uncovering stories from his earliest days in music. The 79-year-old McCartney apparently is using this year to be more productive than ever—as his new solo album, McCartney III, and collaborative followup release McCartney III Imagined would indicate—which should make this series an extraordinary watch. [Gwen Ihnat]

Advertisement

14 / 21

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+): Premieres July 16

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+): Premieres July 16

In Apple TV+’s new musical comedy Schmigadoon!, Key & Peele’s Keegan-Michael Key and Saturday Night Live’s Cecily Strong play romantic couple Josh and Melissa, who take a backpacking trip to revitalize their relationship. Instead, they get lost and stuck in a magical town called Schmigadoon, where everyone lives in a movie musical from the 1940s, complete with stunning sets and costumes. Here’s the twist: Josh and Melissa cannot leave until they find true love. The series, from Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, spoofs the many musicals it features (including, of course, the 1954 Gene Kelly film Brigadoon). The cast also includes the musically minded Jane Krakowksi, Fred Armisen, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Jaime Camil, and Aaron Tveit. Let the song and dance begin. [Saloni Gajjar]

Advertisement

15 / 21

Turner & Hooch (Disney+): Premieres July 21

Turner & Hooch (Disney+): Premieres July 21

Disney+’s Turner & Hooch faces an uphill battle, but not because it’s the latest in a long line of film-to-TV adaptations and other reworkings. After all, this series from Matt Nix is dubbed a “legacy sequel,” which is much fancier than your run-of-the-mill reboot. No, the real challenge will be to get viewers to watch a show set in a world where Tom Hanks has died. Actually, it’s his character Scott Turner, from the 1989 film of the same film, who dies and leaves a different dog named Hooch to his son Scott (this family is really bad at naming things). Played by Josh Peck, Scott is a U.S. Marshal who’s much too busy to look after a dog. Sound familiar? But Turner and Hooch eventually make a great pair, just in time to discover that Scott the elder’s death might not have been an accident. (We encourage Disney+ to lean into the “avenge Tom Hanks” angle with the show’s marketing). [Danette Chavez]

Advertisement

16 / 21

Sexy Beasts (Netflix): Premieres July 21

Sexy Beasts (Netflix): Premieres July 21

Along with half of the internet, you’ve likely already watched the trailer for Sexy Beasts. This reality dating series, produced by World Series Of Dating’s Simon Welton, will attempt to make love matches “based purely on personality” by obscuring the conventional attractiveness of its conventionally attractive contestants with prosthetics and fake fur. Each episode will feature one contestant going out on dates with three different people, then naming one of them their “sexy beast,” at which point, they’ll get to see each other’s faces. As silly as the premise is, at least Sexy Beasts’ producers knew enough to hire FX artist Kristyan Mallet, who’s worked on everything from Mission Impossible and The Theory Of Everything to The Nevers and the forthcoming The Sandman. Rob Delaney will narrate this latest advancement in modern dating technology, which received a two-season order right out of the gate. [Danette Chavez]

Advertisement

17 / 21

Ultra City Smiths (AMC+): Premieres July 22

Ultra City Smiths (AMC+): Premieres July 22

Image of Kristen Bell and her puppet alter ego in AMC+'s Ultra City Smiths
Kristen Bell and her puppet alter ego in AMC+’s Ultra City Smiths
Photo: AMC

This stop-motion animated series follows two detectives, voiced by Jimmi Simpson and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who are investigating the disappearance of their town’s famous tycoon. In the process, they rally to fight against corruption at a personal high cost. The show has a fantastic voice lineup, including Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Alia Shawkat, Terry O’Quinn, Sunita Mani, Jason Mantzoukas, and John C. Reilly. Ultra City Smiths turns up the murder-mystery creepiness by using repurposed baby dolls to stand in for the adult characters. But this new series, like so many other stop-motion series these days, is produced by Stoopid Buddy, so as strange as it is to hear Eleanor Shellstrop’s voice coming out of a face with Blythe Doll-like eyelids, it’s worth a look. [Saloni Gajjar]

Advertisement

18 / 21

Masters Of The Universe: Revelation part 1 (Netflix): Premieres July 23

Masters Of The Universe: Revelation part 1 (Netflix): Premieres July 23

Kevin Smith has used the nerd cred he established in his movies to get gigs writing comic books and working on superhero TV shows, but he’s cashing some serious checks for Masters Of The Universe: Revelation, a new animated series that he’s executive producing for Netflix. Rather than a reboot or a reimagining of the cartoon that introduced 1980s kids to He-Man and Skeletor, Revelation is a proper sequel to the original series. Smith says it will fill in some gaps and expand on storylines that didn’t get their due the first time around (and all done in a style that approximates the original cartoon as much as possible without looking cheap or ridiculous). It is, in other words, something that only a huge nerd with significant showbiz clout could accomplish—and that’s without mentioning the cast, which includes Mark Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Chris Wood, and Lena Headey. [Sam Barsanti]

Advertisement

19 / 21

Behind The Music (Paramount+): Premieres July 29

Behind The Music (Paramount+): Premieres July 29

First, MTV went back to The Real World: New York for a Homecoming. Now, MTV Entertainment Studios is going Behind The Music once more in a new season of its influential music docuseries, and many of the same performers whose careers were previously explored. The first half of season one, which premieres July 29, will have episodes devoted to Ricky Martin, LL Cool J, Huey Lewis, Busta Rhymes, Duran Duran, New Kids On The Block, Bret Michaels, and Fat Joe, all of whom appeared on the original iteration of the show. That’s not the most intuitive way to counter the nostalgia critiques that come with most reboots and revivals, but we also aren’t opposed to spending more time with Ricky Martin, LL Cool J, and, once the back half premieres, Jennifer Lopez. [Danette Chavez]

Advertisement

20 / 21

Returning

Returning

Images of Jason Sudeikis in Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso and Tim Robinson in Netflix's I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
Left: Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso (Photo: Apple TV+); Right: Tim Robinson in I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
Photo: Netflix


I Think You Should Leave season-two premiere (July 6); Love Island season three (July 7); Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (July 13); Never Have I Ever season-two premiere (July 15); Ted Lasso season-two premiere, The Movies That Made Us season-two premiere (July 23)

Advertisement

21 / 21