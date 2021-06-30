Clockwise from top left: Gossip Girl (Photo: Karolina Wojtasik/Netflix), Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Image: Netflix), Schmigadoon (Photo: Apple TV+), and The White Lotus (Photo: Mario Perez)

It’s not quite the dog days of summer, but this July, TV is overrun with furry companions, from Disney+’s Turner & Hooch sequel series (which may end up traumatizing Tom Hanks fans), to the hairy creatures of Wellington Paranormal, to the Sexy Beasts who make up Netflix’s new dating series. Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris square off in The Beast Must Die, and we’ll get to know some Cat People in a new docuseries; even He-Man’s back with his fuzzy briefs.



Less hirsute, but much more fashionable, is the Gossip Girl revival, which arrives with its privilege purportedly in check. Resident Evil branches into Infinite Darkness with a new animated series, while Mike White makes his highly anticipated return to HBO with The White Lotus. And Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong grudgingly enter a world of song and dance in Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon!

