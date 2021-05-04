Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson in Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life Photo : Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Scott Patterson is the latest celebrity to jump on the podcasting bandwagon. Patterson is best known for playing Luke Danes on Gilmore Girls for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007, and he reprised the role for Netflix’s 2016 miniseries Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life. However, the actor has never really sat down and the watched the show. Until now.

Over 20 years after it first aired, Patterson is now taking a stab at viewing the television series he played a pivotal role in, and taking fans along for the ride. He launched the first episode of his podcast, I Am All In, on Monday, May 3. In the hourlong outing, the actor recalls his audition process for Luke (yes, it was Patterson who wore the hat backwards even then and no, the flannel shirts weren’t his idea). He reveals that his part was meant to just be that of a guest appearance as the diner owner. However, his chemistry with Lauren Graham, who plays Lorelai Gilmore, transformed his character into a third lead over the years. No wonder Patterson named his podcast after Luke’s famous line to Lorelai, “I am all in,” after they begin dating in season five.

In the rest of the podcast’s first episode, titled “Red Meat Can Kill You, Enjoy,” Patterson interviews his fellow Gilmore Girls co-star Yanic Truesdale, who played Michel Gerard. The two discuss Truesdale’s casting story and he shares some of his personal favorite Michel scenes and iconic dialogues, including one from the pilot. Truesdale also talks about his ongoing friendship with Melissa McCarthy a.k.a. Sookie, and how the both of them are currently in Australia filming a new Netflix comedy show. Patterson and Truesdale also jokingly regret that their characters didn’t get enough scenes together.

Gilmore Girls, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, has maintained its long-standing popularity even after it ended. The show starred Graham, Patterson, Alexis Bledel, Keiko Agena, Kelly Bishop, Edward Herrmann, McCarthy, and Truesdale. It’s inspired fandoms (Team Dean/Jess/Logan, anyone? Don’t worry it’s discussed on the podcast ) and the charming yet rapid dialogue delivery of the show has carried on to Sherman-Palladino’s current drama, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as well.

Patterson’s podcast isn’t an outright rewatch podcast like the recent Welcome To The O.C., Bitches or Office Ladies, but it gives him the opportunity to enjoy the show after all this time as a viewer. “It was eye-opening,” he says after watching the pilot. The actor will bring in more guests over the course of his weekly podcast. Next week’s appearance is slated for Sally Struthers, who played Babette. I Am All In will drop new episodes every Monday.