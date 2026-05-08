Great Job, Internet!: Complete your bookshelf with a copy of Infinite Jeffs It's Infinite Jest made infinitely more Jeff.

We’ve all been there: your dinner guests are about to arrive, and your bookshelf is looking a little basic. Worrying that copies of I Hope They Serve Beer In Hell signed by Tucker Max don’t impress like they used to, the sweat starts to collect on the back of your neck. Don’t worry. Pop a Mentos, load up Amazon, and order a copy of Infinite Jeffs, a version of David Foster Wallace’s conversation-starting door stop in which every word is replaced with “Jeff.” Released in March 2026, the book is 776 pages of pure, unadulterated Jeff.

Now available on Amazon for the low, low price of $25, the book wasn’t actually written by “Jeff Jeff Jeff.” It’s a “very stupid bit” from Black-ish writer and complicated-bit creator Ben Deeb, who doesn’t think you need to buy one—if you’re local there’s a good chance he’ll just give you one. “The original idea was to make this as a one-off 40th birthday gift for my best friend and writing partner who loves Infinite Jest, but it turned out self-publishing on Amazon was the cheapest way to get it printed, so I kept the listing up,” Deeb tells The A.V. Club via email. “I had no idea anyone would find it or that anyone would actually want a copy. Until now, I’ve just been leaving copies in little libraries in [the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles].”

As for the cat standing in for DFW on the back cover, Deeb explains, “My partner Kayla and I have a cat named Jeff. The bit started with my pal Patrick talking about him, so I photoshopped a bandana on him for the author photo on the back.”