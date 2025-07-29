Spielberg is keeping Gremlins 3 from eating after midnight

Zach Galligan believes Warner Bros. is ready to spill water on the Gremlins, again, but Steven Spielberg, ever a stickler for the rules, is holding things up. Per Games Radar, at Comic-Con Manchester, Galligan, who starred as Billy Peltzer in Gremlins and Gremlins 2: The New Batch, said that the studio is “incredibly interested” in making the long-awaited legacy sequel and “you can thank the success of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” for it. The only hold up, he says, “apparently it’s waiting on Mr. Spielberg to read it and approve it.”

Warner Bros. has been back in the Mogwai business for several years now. On television, the studio released two seasons of an animated Gremlins series, entitled Secrets Of The Mogwai and The Wild Batch. Earlier this year, WB film head Pam Abdy told Deadline, “Amblin [is] developing with Chris Columbus new entries in the Gremlins and Goonies franchises.” However, not to throw cold water on the enterprise—ironically giving us what we want (more Gremlins)—we should note that this resembles every Gremlins 3 update. Galligan, God bless him, has been pushing this third movie up a hill for more than a decade (if not much, much longer), and his comments are always the same. In 2013, Vulture reported that Warner Bros. was negotiating with Amblin over a Gremlins reboot. Then there was a brief period where Chris Columbus was “aggressively working” on a “dark and twisted” script for Gremlins 3. That was in 2016, when Galligan told Bloody Disgusting that “Warner Bros. definitely wants it, Chris Columbus wants to do it because he’d like to undo the Gremlins 2 thing as he wasn’t thrilled with it.” On second thought, maybe they shouldn’t make a Gremlins 3.