Greta Gerwig's first Narnia movie staying in the wardrobe until 2027

The Magician’s Nephew has disappeared from the 2026 release schedule. Original set to open in theaters and IMAX on Thanksgiving, followed by a Christmas Day Netflix premiere, the first in Greta Gerwig’s series of movies based on C.S. Lewis’ Chronicles Of Narnia books has been bumped to February 12, 2027, with IMAX sneak previews beginning on February 10. The movie will enjoy a nice month in theaters before debuting on Netflix on April 2, 2027, the way Aslan intended.

There are obvious benefits to magically making Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew vanish and reappear like that, namely avoiding the overcrowded Christmas 2026 release schedule, which hosts a showdown between Disney’s Avengers: Doomsday and Warner Bros. Dune: Part Three, both vying for exclusive IMAX rollouts, much like Gerwig. Moving the release to February gives Netflix more breathing room with those in-demand premium screening rooms and more time for readers to finish the book series.

Though Magician’s Nephew is the first in the series chronologically, it was Lewis’ sixth Narnia book. To put that in terms everyone can understand, it’s like how Fast & Furious four through six occur between 2 Fast 2 Furious and The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift. We can thank Mr. Lewis’ innovation for making it so Han could appear in most races with La Familia.