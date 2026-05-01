Greta Gerwig's first Narnia movie staying in the wardrobe until 2027
Bumped from the 2026 schedule, Netflix's reboot of the C.S. Lewis series will now premiere on February 12, 2027.(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
The Magician’s Nephew has disappeared from the 2026 release schedule. Original set to open in theaters and IMAX on Thanksgiving, followed by a Christmas Day Netflix premiere, the first in Greta Gerwig’s series of movies based on C.S. Lewis’ Chronicles Of Narnia books has been bumped to February 12, 2027, with IMAX sneak previews beginning on February 10. The movie will enjoy a nice month in theaters before debuting on Netflix on April 2, 2027, the way Aslan intended.
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