Watch the new teaser for American Horror Story: Travis Kelce, er, we mean Grotesquerie The new Murphy-verse horror also stars Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and more

The rent was due. American Horror Story had become the Kim Kardashian show. His new legal drama, All’s Fair, was also the Kim Kardashian show. Ryan Murphy had one shot and he took it… on Travis Kelce.

Okay, fine—there’s a lot more going on in the new Grotesquerie teaser than the mere presence of the football-guy-turned-acting-guy, but the one clip he’s featured in does stand out a lot amidst the sea of aggressive bisexual lighting and vaguely Satanic imagery that makes up the rest of the preview.

For all intents and purposes, Grotesquerie probably could have been called American Horror Story: Church (The Show Needed A Refresh, But It’s Still Basically The Same), but that title is just a little bit wordy. There is something new going on here, but from this typically evasive Murphy teaser the main split seems to be that he’s traded the cobwebs and general, well, grotesque aesthetic of AHS for neon lights and a whole lot of Christian symbolism. It definitely looks pretty; maybe the Murphy-verse still has some juice after all.

The synopsis for the show reads as follows:

In Ryan Murphy’s 10-episode drama series Grotesquerie for FX, a series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. “Detective Lois Tryon” (Niecy Nash-Betts) feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of “Sister Megan” (​​Micaela Diamond), a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

Grotesquerie also stars Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie, Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon, and Travis Kelce as [unnamed]. While every other actor has an assigned character, the tight end is just listed as “Travis Kelce” in the show’s press briefings. He might be Murphy’s spookiest villain yet.

Grotesquerie premieres September 25 on FX, and the next day on Hulu.