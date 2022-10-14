The Halloween series supposedly concludes once and for all with the fittingly titled Halloween Ends, but as any astute horror fan can tell you, such “final” promises rarely hold water (the rival Friday The 13th series had two finales, both of which were followed by more sequels). Even if there are future Halloween installments down the road, Jamie Lee Curtis promises this will be the last time she makes one (Ends features her seventh appearance as Laurie Strode). But since her character has been killed off twice and still found a way to return, we can’t really even believe that either.

And given that there are five (yes, five) different timelines to keep track of across 13 films, the franchise-keepers can basically get away with anything they dream up, and it won’t even be sillier than something we’ve already accepted. Long story short: there’s little to no reason to believe we’re about to see the last of Michael Myers, and in turn it’s likely that the following ranking (from worst to best) will need to be updated and re-addressed in the future. But for now let’s give the Halloween series the benefit of the doubt, take a complete look at this 44-year-old (!) franchise, and see which ones are better than others.