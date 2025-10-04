The Halo TV show is apparently getting a second life on Netflix

Paramount+'s two-season Halo adaptation landed on the rival streaming service this week, where it started rocket-jumping up the charts.

By William Hughes  |  October 4, 2025 | 4:27pm
Halo, Image: Paramount+
Paramount+’s Halo TV series arrived in between two different booms that it might have benefited mightily from. (And we’re not just talking about rocket launcher explosions, ho ho, how droll, etc.) Arriving in 2022, the series landed several years after Halo had gone from one of the most powerful brands in all of gaming to being basically just another shooter franchise, robbing the show of any immediate zeitgeist power it could have seized. At the same time, the series landed just before the current wave of well-received live-action TV adaptations of video games might have softened its landing. Now, this might not have really mattered—as the reviewer for the show’s first two episodes back in the day, this Newswire writer will note it had problems that went pretty far beyond timing—but slamming down on a lesser-watched streaming series at a time when audiences hadn’t been primed with Emmy-winning game stories like The Last Of Us probably didn’t help.

Which is why it’s interesting to note that the series is now apparently doing quite well when transplanted to a different era, and—probably critically—a streaming platform that way more people pony up for. Specifically, the series arrived on Netflix two days ago, and it’s pretty promptly climbed the charts, now sitting at number 4 on the list of U.S. TV viewing. (Not bad for a two-season series that’s been dead for two full years at this point.)

Now, it’s not looking like Halo is going to go Suits-style nuclear or anything, as it’s still sitting comfortably behind home-grown Netflix projects like Mae Martin’s Wayward and Ryan Murphy’s latest serial killer indulgence, Monster: The Ed Gein Story. (Thus sparing us the general indignity of having to avert our eyes from the spectacle of a hypothetical Halo L.A. somewhere down the line) But it is another example of the fact that sometimes the thing killing a big-budget TV show is just that it had the bad fortune to live on a streaming service that couldn’t support it. (Or, to think about it in another way: It seems like Halo wasn’t interesting enough to drive people to sign up for Paramount+, despite the service touting it as its most-watched premiere at the time. But is interesting enough that people will click in to watch it while they’re browsing the Netflix subscription they already have.)

 
