The Halo TV show is apparently getting a second life on Netflix Paramount+'s two-season Halo adaptation landed on the rival streaming service this week, where it started rocket-jumping up the charts.

Paramount+’s Halo TV series arrived in between two different booms that it might have benefited mightily from. (And we’re not just talking about rocket launcher explosions, ho ho, how droll, etc.) Arriving in 2022, the series landed several years after Halo had gone from one of the most powerful brands in all of gaming to being basically just another shooter franchise, robbing the show of any immediate zeitgeist power it could have seized. At the same time, the series landed just before the current wave of well-received live-action TV adaptations of video games might have softened its landing. Now, this might not have really mattered—as the reviewer for the show’s first two episodes back in the day, this Newswire writer will note it had problems that went pretty far beyond timing—but slamming down on a lesser-watched streaming series at a time when audiences hadn’t been primed with Emmy-winning game stories like The Last Of Us probably didn’t help.