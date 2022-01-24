Every once in a while, an inventor comes along who sees possibilities in the world that remain invisible to the rest of us. Take, for example, the genius who not only dreamed up but also created the world’s very first pizza skateboard. Or, more recently, the man who’s turned a regular piano into a makeshift car you can also barbecue on.

Handy Geng is a Chinese YouTuber whose entire channel is an invitation into a world far more exciting and multip urpose than our own. Probably the best example of this is the video showing his creation of a piano/car/BBQ hybrid. He begins by explaining that a commenter has encouraged him to make “a piano-shaped BBQ grill.”

“I think this is a good idea,” he says before elaborating that he “[plans] to give it an upgrade to make it a piano that can not only be played or used for BBQ but also be driven as a car.”

Time lapse video shows how Geng executes on his dreams, taking his workshop’s materials and turning them into the promised “piano that can not only be played or used for BBQ but also be driven as a car.” When the invention is complete, Geng lines the piano with skewered meat, plays “Frère Jacques” as a test, then sets out for a spin around his shop, continuing to play and apply seasoning as his food cooks.



Though a mere mortal would rest on their laurels for a lifetime following this creation, Handy Geng’s mind is filled with far too many ideas to ever allow himself idle time. A small sampling of his catalog shows the creation of a “homemade security patrol mech,” and the incredible “DIY super turbo charged toilet.”



As all of this makes clear, Handy Geng is a man of immense talent and skill. He is a solver of problems that most of us would never have even thought existed. What we wouldn’t give to pick his brain over a barbecue dinner, accompanied by soft jazz played on a piano rolling down an open road.

