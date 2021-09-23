Children of the ‘80s and ‘90s know that the twin pillars of cool are skateboarding and pizza. Until now, we thought that these two items were destined only to meet at parties where rad teens in day-glo t-shirts and backwards hats grab a slice before launching into sweet tricks in a halfpipe. But, incredibly, Dutch chef and skateboarder Saman “Flourb0y” Khoshgbari has managed to meld them into an uncanny whole with his invention, the pizza skateboard.



Before we go any further, it’s worth checking out a video—entirely in Dutch—of a skater named Apson showing off the pizza skateboard in action.



With this documentary evidence of the pizza skateboard’s existence on hand, the next question that comes to mind is probably just: why? The answer comes from an interview with Flourb0y/Khoshgbari published by Vice. In it, we learn that the pizza board is created by Flourb0y baking “a long, skateboard-shaped pizza” that’s later encased in transparent epoxy and turned into an unorthodox skateboard deck. (A video shows off some of this process for other, non-skateboard pizza creations.)



The idea for this work came from Flourb0y’s background as a pizza chef/restaurant owner and his personal interest in skateboarding. He says that his mind was “on autopilot” during work and “wandered off and landed on a pizza skateboard.” After searching the internet to see if anyone else had executed this concept first, he was surprised to find “no other idiot in the world ... had thought to make one” and got busy.

His older brother told him the idea was a waste of money, but he remained determined, figuring out a process that would allow him to stick epoxy “to grease and moisture” and ending up with something that worked. After that, he started creating other pizza-based items for people to buy, though he now wants to make larger, even stranger one-off projects. “Maybe a cabin,” he says. “Or wrapping my brother’s car in pepperoni pizza.”



Bespoke pizza skateboards are available on Flourb0y’s website, promising food that “one can actually skate with” for anyone with a spare €650,00 burning a hole in their pocket. He also, we are pleased to share, sells pizza-based furniture and “conversation starters.”

