Jury in Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial deadlocked The jury deciding the fate of the disgraced movie exec, accused by numerous women of rape and sexual misconduct, is deadlocked.

Harvey Weinstein’s latest rape trial has been kicked down the road again. Per Variety, jurors, in the third attempt to reach a final verdict in the charge against Weinstein of third-degree rape of Jessica Mann, were unable to reach a decision, leaving Judge Curtis Farber to throw out the case and declare it a mistrial. Mann accused Weinstein of forcing her to have sex with him in a Manhattan hotel room in March 2013, a story she recounted in court testimony, again, for five days of the trial. She told the same story in two previous trials to two separate juries. However, some on the jury apparently believed Mann’s relationship with Weinstein was consensual, an argument the defense pushed through text exchanges between the two, which see Mann texting things like “miss you, big guy.” After three days of deliberations, a unanimous decision eluded jurors once again. Prosecutors have 30 days to decide whether they want to try the case again.