HBO offers new glimpses at Conan O'Brien Must Go, The Gilded Age, more in 2026 sizzle reel

The network will also explore the "Pablo Escobar of reptiles" later this year.

By Drew Gillis  |  May 26, 2026 | 9:41am
Image courtesy of HBO
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HBO offers new glimpses at Conan O'Brien Must Go, The Gilded Age, more in 2026 sizzle reel

HBO (Max) may be concluding two of its most-talked about shows this week—Hacks and Euphoria—but the network reminds that it still has plenty of new programming in the coming months. Over the weekend, HBO shared a sizzle reel for the rest of the year, offering new footage from season three of Conan O’Brien Must Go and season four of The Gilded Age. Neither of these have official release dates yet, but given that the latter show was spotted still filming in lower Manhattan last week, it’ll probably be closer to the end of the year before that one makes it to the channel. 

Among the other new footage in the spot are new looks are Larry David’s and Barack Obama’s Life, Larry And The Pursuit Of Unhappiness, Monsters Of God—a documentary series about the “Pablo Escobar of reptiles”—Burning Man doc That Man Will Burn, drama series War and comedy series Youth. The network also takes a minute to plug its other major IP offerings like Lanterns, House Of The Dragon, and Harry Potter, which HBO has already ordered a second season of and really wants people to watch. Check out the whole clip below.

 

 
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