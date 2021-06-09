HBO Max's first full Gossip Girl trailer is here, XOXO

Gossip Girl Screenshot : YouTube

Good news tonight for anyone who’s found themselves missing the dulcet tones of rich high school kids plotting to smooch, betray, or destroy one another lately , as HBO Max has just released the first full trailer for its upcoming Gossip Girl revival. Set 8 years after the original show— about New York socialites haunted by the all-mighty-power of the blogosphere—ended, the new series is walking some pretty familiar lines: Lots of drama, lots of very fashionable high schoolers, and lots of Kristen Bell’s voice, dropping all the most scandalous details about them.

But Bell’s return as GG—now reimagined as a salacious social media account—still leaves plenty of room for the show’s brand new cast, including Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith, all of whom seem to spend the majority of their time walking runways, glaring ominously, and falling into and out of bed with each other. (Also: Ominously setting things on fire and promising not to get involved with drama, which, sure .) And all of it narrated by Bell, working from the ideas of new showrunner Joshua Safran, and a playbook set by the original novels written by Cecily von Ziegesar, way back in the positively ancient days of 2002.

Gossip Girl returns on July 28, streaming on HBO Max.