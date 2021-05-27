HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot has a text message for you

Blair Waldorf’s not going to be happy about this. Photo : Slaven Vlasic ( Getty Images )

Gossip Girl’s got a new phone number. This time, anyone can sign up for texts from the notorious queen of hearsay, not just those on the Upper East S ide. In a now-deleted teaser shared on the official Gossip Girl Instagram, between shots of cocktail glasses and perfectly manicured nails texting, one phone in particular stands out— the one with an “xoxo”-patterned case. Then, t he phone number (917) 809-4277 appears . In the caption, the owner writes “Text me.” That number is now prominently displayed in a still image on the account, accompanied by a signature sign-off from your one and only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite.

After texting the number, Gossip Girl drops a line for you to sign up for her “ blasts,” a.k.a. messages full of juicy secrets and information about the new reboot series on HBO Max . Today, her sacred word says, “You know I like to keep you fed, so save your appetites for a little treat coming your way this Friday. XOXO, Gossip Girl.” We’re anticipating a full trailer for the series, which premieres sometime in July.

According to Deadline, the new series picks up eight years after the original concluded, when “ a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years.”

The original series’ creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will return as executive producers. As of right now, Kristen Bell (the voice of Gossip Girl) is the only Gossip Girl cast member reprising her role . However, Schwartz hopes more will make an appearance. “We’ve reached out to all of them to let them know it was happening, and we’d love for them to be involved if they want to be involved, but certainly didn’t want to make it contingent upon [them being involved],” Schwartz told reporters in 2019. “They played these characters for six years, and if they felt like they were good with that, we want to respect that, but obviously… it would be great to see them again.” Regardless, the O.G. characters will be mentioned by the new cast at one point or another.