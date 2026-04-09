HBO signs up for season 2 of Steve Carell-led Rooster
Thankfully, there's no stopping Bill Lawrence from making TV's "nice-core" comedies.Photo: Katrina Marcinowski/HBO
It’s a good time to be a Bill Lawrence fan. The Scrubs creator recently brought his ABC sitcom back to life; his Apple TV comedy Shrinking will return, as will his crime drama Bad Monkey. And now, his newest TV project has just gotten renewed, too. Rooster, which he co-created alongside frequent collaborator Mike Tarses, has been picked up for a sophomore run. Per HBO’s press release, it’s shaping up to be the cable network’s most-watched comedy in over a decade, with the first four episodes averaging 5.8 million viewers.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.