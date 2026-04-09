HBO signs up for season 2 of Steve Carell-led Rooster

It’s a good time to be a Bill Lawrence fan. The Scrubs creator recently brought his ABC sitcom back to life; his Apple TV comedy Shrinking will return, as will his crime drama Bad Monkey. And now, his newest TV project has just gotten renewed, too. Rooster, which he co-created alongside frequent collaborator Mike Tarses, has been picked up for a sophomore run. Per HBO’s press release, it’s shaping up to be the cable network’s most-watched comedy in over a decade, with the first four episodes averaging 5.8 million viewers.

The series, which premiered last month, centers on divorced author Greg Russo (Steve Carell). He takes a job at a New England liberal arts college to stay close to his daughter, who also teaches at Ludlow. He wants to be there for Katie (Charly Clive) as she processes a potential divorce herself. However, this job opportunity ends up as his own fresh start because Greg discovers new sides of his personality, learns to have fun, and even possibly finds love again.

This renewal announcement comes halfway through its first season, as Rooster is finally finding its groove (with Connie Britton guest-starring in the latest episode). The ensemble also features Danielle Deadwyler, John C. McGinley, Phil Dunster, Annie Mumolo, Lauren Tsai, Maximo Salas, Alan Ruck, and Robby Hoffman. According to a statement from HBO Programming EVP Amy Gravitt, season two will take place during Ludlow’s spring semester.

Rooster‘s season one finale is set for May 10.