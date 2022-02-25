Helen Mirren has had a storied career. A winner of an Academy Award, four BAFTAs, three Golden Globes, four Emmys and so many other accolades, she’s even achieved the esteemed Triple Crown of Acting (winning an Academy Award, Emmy, and a Tony). Not only that, but she’s a Dame! Yet, it came down to her having to plead her case to Vin Diesel, lover of the movies, to land her a spot in the Fast & Furious family.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mirren discussed the true story behind her getting the part of Queenie, the cheeky matriarch of the Shaw clan who first appears in The Fate Of The Furious.

“I think I was at some function, and he was there, and I got introduced to him. And I was shameless: ‘Oh God, I’d just love to be in one of your movies! Please let me be in it.’ And then Vin, with that beautiful, deep voice of his, said: ‘I’ll see what I can do,’” said Mirren.

Diesel even recalls this meeting from his perspective in a Fast & Furious 9 featurette on the Dame herself. After their m eeting, he says let her know they “already have this script and we’re already going into production.” Mirren kept the pedal to the metal and shot back, “You’re the producer! Get it together!”

Since her initial appearance as Queenie in The Fate Of The Furious, Mirren’s East-End criminal has had scene-stealing moments in Hobbs & Shaw and F9. In the latter film , Mirren finally got to have her titular driving moment in a 2018 Noble M600 as she helped Diesel’s Dom escape from his brother, Jakob (John Cena).

These type of stunts and special effects are what initially attracted her to the action series, Mirren tells the The Hollywood Reporter. “I love working and watching the art, the craftsmanship and the expertise of these people. The whole digital side of things, the special effects, is just extraordinary. Every time I go on set, the technology has advanced to another level.”

The 76-year-old actress explains it simply , saying , “I just loved driving and really wanted to do my own driving in a fast car.” The Dame has spoken.

Mirren is set to be honored with the Life Achievement Award at the SAG Awards ceremony on Feb. 27.