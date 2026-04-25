Helena Bonham Carter is getting recast right back out of The White Lotus season 4

Things have started getting rocky at The White Lotus even quicker than they usually do, it seems, as THR reports that Helena Bonham Carter—who was previously one of the first major names cast in the France-set fourth season of Mike White’s HBO hotel review and also there’s usually a murder somewhere series—has been dropped from the show just a few days into filming. Credit to HBO for this, at least: Rather than leaving us hanging with a muttered response of “creative differences,” they actually put out a full statement on the departure:

With filming just underway on season four of The White Lotus, it had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set. The role has subsequently been rethought, is being rewritten, and will be recast in the coming weeks. HBO, the producers, and Mike White are saddened that they won’t get to work with her, but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon.

Which is obviously a pretty complicated web of diplomatic language to unwrap—”legendary” compliments or not, it’s pretty wild to have a network admit quite so blatantly that something wasn’t working after an actor had already begun working on set—but the upshot is certainly clear: Carter is checking right back out of the luxury resort, where she was expected to co-star alongside Steve Coogan, Vincent Cassel, Heather Graham, Sandra Bernhard, Chloe Bennett, and several others. Details about the season, which is expected to film through October of 2026, are scant, although HBO has revealed that the show will focus at least in part on the Cannes Film Festival this time around.

Carter, for her part, has continued to work fairly extensively since wrapping up her Emmy-nominated turn on Netflix’s The Crown back in 2021. Her most recent credits include 2026 Agatha Christie adaptation The Seven Dials, and she’s expected to star opposite Anthony Hopkins in Richard Eyre’s upcoming romantic drama The Housekeeper.