Henry Golding as Snake Eyes Screenshot : Paramount Pictures / Youtube ( Fair Use

“Move with the wind, and you will never be heard.”

Henry Golding taps into the stoic, silent Snakes Eyes in the Japan-set Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, which— as the title aptly explains— will cover the origin story of the iconic Marvel comic book character Snake Eyes. Yes, Golding will speak in the film, because it obviously takes place before the accident. We’ll see Snake Eyes as he masters the sword and first puts on the mask.

The Paramount Pictures film stars Golding as Snake Eyes, “a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent.” Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.” In between all of the training is a lot of car chases and hand to hand combat, because it is a superhero action film!



Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is directed by Robert Schwentke (The Captain, Red), with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Greg Mooradian, and Jeff G. Waxman, on as executive producers. Andrew Koji joins as Storm Shadow, with Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master. Golding is most known for his roles in Crazy Rich Asians and Last Christmas.

Previous iterations of Snake Eyes were played by Ray Park in the quickly forgotten G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation. The masterful beginnings of Snakes Eyes will be revealed in theaters on July 23.