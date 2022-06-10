The Old Guard is looking to top itself with some major casting news for the sequel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Uma Thurman and Henry Golding have joined the cast of The Old Guard 2.

This exciting development comes nearly a year after it was announced that Victoria Mahoney would replace Gina Prince-Bythewood as director of the sequel (Prince-Bythewood gave her blessing for the switch in a statement, saying she would remain as a producer). Shortly before that, star Charlize Theron revealed that a script had already been completed.

No details have yet been revealed about what characters these two will be playing, but just the prospect of Thurman and Theron squaring off in an action movie is already worth the price of admission (which is only getting steeper thanks to Netflix’s financial problems!). Adding the ever-charming Henry Golding is the cherry on top of a welcome casting announcement.

Thurman and Golding join the original cast, which includes Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The Old Guard is based on the comic book by Leandro Fernandez and Greg Rucka, the latter of whom penned the script for the sequel.

Again, not much has been released by way of plot, but the film will be “taking cues” from the second arc of the comic, per The Hollywood Reporter. According to a synopsis from CBR, the comic storyline deals with the aftermath of Andy’s former lover Noriko emerging from her watery prison. (Her onscreen counterpart is Quynh, played by Ngo.) Returning to land after her unfathomable punishment, Noriko begins manipulating the immortals and turning them against one another.

Given the cliffhanger at the end of the first film, it’s safe to say things are heading in a similar direction. It’s unclear where Thurman and Golding fit into that story, but this writer is excited to find out.