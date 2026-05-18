Sophie Thatcher lands in another high-concept nightmare in Her Private Hell teaser

Director Nicolas Winding Refn returns with his first feature in a decade.

By Drew Gillis  |  May 18, 2026 | 11:26am
Image courtesy of Neon
Film News Her Private Hell
Sophie Thatcher lands in another high-concept nightmare in Her Private Hell teaser

If Sophie Thatcher is in it, it’s probably going to depict some unique form of torture. She’s been stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash with her high school soccer team in Yellowjackets, she’s been stranded in a house in the wilderness in Companion, and now, at Cannes, she’s in Her Private Hell. While we’re not yet sure how literal this Hell is, we do know there’s some kind of mist rolling over a city straight out of Blade Runner, which can never be a particularly good thing. 

The official synopsis for Her Private Hell reads:

When a mysterious mist engulfs a futuristic metropolis, unleashing a deadly and elusive entity, a troubled young woman searches for her father. Her quest collides with an American GI on a harrowing odyssey to rescue his daughter from Hell.

Thatcher stars as the troubled young woman while Charles Melton plays the American GI. Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms) also stars and seems a little Stepford-y in this teaser, but we’ll have to wait and see what that’s all about. Kristine Froseth and Diego Calva also appear. Her Private Hell is director Nicolas Winding Refn‘s first feature since 2016’s The Neon Demon and opens in theaters in the United States on July 24. 

 
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