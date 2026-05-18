Sophie Thatcher lands in another high-concept nightmare in Her Private Hell teaser Director Nicolas Winding Refn returns with his first feature in a decade.

If Sophie Thatcher is in it, it’s probably going to depict some unique form of torture. She’s been stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash with her high school soccer team in Yellowjackets, she’s been stranded in a house in the wilderness in Companion, and now, at Cannes, she’s in Her Private Hell. While we’re not yet sure how literal this Hell is, we do know there’s some kind of mist rolling over a city straight out of Blade Runner, which can never be a particularly good thing.