If you’re going to call your movie The Last Duel, then that titular fight had better be pretty damn good. Fortunately for moviegoers eager to see the new Ridley Scott-Ben Affleck-Matt Damon movie, The Last Duel’s climatic action is bloody, brutal, and absolutely epic.



A.V. Club readers can take an exclusive look inside The Last Duel’s titular melee in the clip above, which takes viewers onto the muddy, dead-horse laden battlefield where Matt Damon’s Jean de Carrerouge and Adam Driver’s Jacques Le Gris have it out. Take a gander at how jousts are shot, marvel at how director Ridley Scott picked the optimal angles for all the action, and get an inside glimpse into the anachronistic masking up behind the scenes.

As Damon remarks in the clip, both he and Driver are essentially having it out in “big tin cans,” wildly swinging at each other and hoping to hit weak spots. Jodie Comer’s Marguerite de Carrerouge, meanwhile, stands helpless, her fate in the hands of, as someone off-camera puts it, “the middle-aged man” who can withstand the onslaught the longest.

