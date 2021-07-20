Seemingly every billionaire’s new hobby is making their own trek to “space”—not actually space though , just close enough that they can say that it counts. It’s the ultimate power trip to them, and they get to compete with all the other mega rich white men and then argu e about who has the better rocket and who actually made it to space. After Richard Branson became the first of the rich guys to take his own spacecraft a spin last week, Jeff Bezos got to ride his Blue Origin spaceship today.



He was accompanied by 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, whose very rich Danish investment firm founder dad paid millions so his kid could be the youngest person to go to space (the original person who won the bid with $28 million had a scheduling conflict); the US’s oldest astronaut Wally Funk; and Bezos’ brother, Mark. But after all the buzz surrounding Bezos’ big trip to space, it ended up being kind of anticlimactic . They only managed to be in space for 11 minutes. That’s shorter than Branson’s trip into “space-adjacent” territory, that lasted around 15 minutes. In case you need to understand how short the trip was, here are things that lasted longer than Bezos’ time in space: