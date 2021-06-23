It’s another big month for Netflix and indoor kids. We’re finally getting the second season of I Think You Should Leave on July 6, that surely people on Twitter will be talking about for the rest of the summer. But Netflix also has something for those who are bummed over not having a new season of Stranger Things yet: Fear Street, a supernatural horror trilogy based on R.L. Stine’s YA books that are far darker than Goosebumps. You’ll see some Stranger Things stars in it, like Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink—not to mention it’s co-written by Kate Trefry, who writes for the show. But Netflix is creating major suspense by not releasing them all at the same time. Fear Street: 1994 is the first part, arriving on July 2; Fear Street Part 2: 1978 comes out July 9, and its final part, Fear Street Part 3: 1666, will haunt us on July 16.
But if horror’s not your thing, how about a new season of Never Have I Ever? For its second season, protagonist Devi has to choose between nemesis-turned-crush Ben, or popular hottie Paxton. It’s not an easy dilemma to solve, but it sure is enviable. Will Devi be able to pick between them, or will she sabotage her chance at love? We’ll soon find out on July 15.
The full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in July is below.
Arrivals:
July 1:
Audible
Dynasty Warriors
Generation 56k
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway
Young Royals
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Best of Enemies
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
Charlie’s Angels
Congo
Dennis the Menace
The Game
Hampstead
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life as We Know It
Love Actually
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight Run
Mortal Kombat (1995)
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
She’s Out of My League
Spanglish
Star Trek
The Strangers
Stuart Little
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of Trust
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What Dreams May Come
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Zathura: A Space Adventure
July 2:
The 8th Night
Big Timber
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Haseen Dillruba
Mortel: Season 2
Snowpiercer
July 3:
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17
July 4:
We The People
July 5:
You Are My Spring
July 6:
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2
July 7:
Brick Mansions
Cat People
Dogs: Season 2
The Mire: ‘97
The War Next-door
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
This Little Love of Mine
July 8:
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime
Home Again
Midnight Sun
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
July 9:
Atypical: Season 4
Biohackers: Season 2
The Cook of Castamar
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
How I Became a Superhero
Last Summer
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach
Virgin River: Season 3
July 10:
American Ultra
July 13:
Ridley Jones
July 14:
A Classic Horror Story
The Guide to the Perfect Family
Gunpowder Milkshake
Heist
My Unorthodox Life
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?
July 15:
A Perfect Fit
BEASTARS: Season 2
Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo
My Amanda
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
July 16:
The Beguiled
Deep
Explained: Season 3
Fear Street Part 3: 1666
Johnny Test
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
July 17:
Cosmic Sin
July 20:
milkwater
July 21:
Chernobyl 1986
The Movies That Made Us: Season 2
One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1
Sexy Beasts
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
July 22:
Still Working 9 to 5
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
July 23:
A Second Chance: Rivals!
Bankrolled
Blood Red Sky
Kingdom: Ashin of the North
The Last Letter From Your Lover
Masters of the Universe: Revelation
Sky Rojo: Season 2
July 24:
Charmed: Season 3
Django Unchained
July 26:
The Walking Dead: Season 10
Wynonna Earp: Season 4
July 27:
All American: Season 3
Mighty Express: Season 4
The Operative
July 28:
Bartkowiak
Fantastic Fungi
The Flash: Season 7
The Snitch Cartel: Origins
Tattoo Redo
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
July 29:
Resort to Love
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom
July 30:
Centaurworld
Glow Up: Season 3
The Last Mercenary
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean
Outer Banks: Season 2
July 31:
The Vault
Leaving:
July 5:
The Iron Lady
July 7:
The Invitation
July 14:
Holidays
July 15:
The Princess and the Frog
July 19:
Love Sick: The Series: Season 1
July 22:
Oh My Ghost
Oh My Ghost 2
Oh My Ghost 3
Oh My Ghost 4
July 28:
The Croods
July 30:
Spotlight
July 31:
A Clockwork Orange
Bride of Chucky
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
Eat Pray Love
Four Christmases
Freak Show
Fred Claus
Friends with Benefits
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grand Designs: Season 10
Grand Designs: Season 15
Hardcore Henry
Hinterland: Seasons 1-3
Hook
Horns
Jupiter Ascending
King Arthur
Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: S1
The Little Rascals
Mad Max
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Nacho Libre
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Remember Me
Seed of Chucky
Step Up: Revolution
Your Highness
Zombieland