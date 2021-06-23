Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in Never Have I Ever, Maya Hawke in Fear Street, and Tim Robinson in I Think You Should Leave Photo : Never Have I Ever credit: Isabella B. Vosmikova/Netflix , Netflix

It’s another big month for Netflix and indoor kids. We’re finally getting the second season of I Think You Should Leave on July 6, that surely people on Twitter will be talking about for the rest of the summer. But Netflix also has something for those who are bummed over not having a new season of Stranger Things yet: Fear Street, a supernatural horror trilogy based on R.L. Stine’s YA books that are far darker than Goosebumps. You’ll see some Stranger Things stars in it, like Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink—not to mention it’s co-written by Kate Trefry, who writes for the show. But Netflix is creating major suspense by not releasing them all at the same time. Fear Street: 1994 is the first part, arriving on July 2; Fear Street Part 2: 1978 comes out July 9, and its final part, Fear Street Part 3: 1666, will haunt us on July 16.



But if horror’s not your thing, how about a new season of Never Have I Ever? For its second season, protagonist Devi has to choose between nemesis-turned-crush Ben, or popular hottie Paxton. It’s not an easy dilemma to solve, but it sure is enviable. Will Devi be able to pick between them, or will she sabotage her chance at love? We’ll soon find out on July 15.

The full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in July is below.

July 1:

Audible

Dynasty Warriors

Generation 56k

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

Young Royals

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1

Charlie’s Angels

Congo

Dennis the Menace

The Game

Hampstead

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as We Know It

Love Actually

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight Run

Mortal Kombat (1995)

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3

She’s Out of My League

Spanglish

Star Trek

The Strangers

Stuart Little

Supermarket Sweep: Season 1

Sword of Trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Zathura: A Space Adventure

July 2:

The 8th Night

Big Timber

Fear Street Part 1: 1994

Haseen Dillruba

Mortel: Season 2

Snowpiercer

July 3:

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17

July 4:

We The People

July 5:

You Are My Spring

July 6:

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2

July 7:

Brick Mansions

Cat People

Dogs: Season 2

The Mire: ‘97

The War Next-door

Major Grom: Plague Doctor

This Little Love of Mine

July 8:

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime

Home Again

Midnight Sun

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

July 9:

Atypical: Season 4

Biohackers: Season 2

The Cook of Castamar

Fear Street Part 2: 1978

How I Became a Superhero

Last Summer

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach

Virgin River: Season 3

July 10:

American Ultra

July 13:

Ridley Jones

July 14:

A Classic Horror Story

The Guide to the Perfect Family

Gunpowder Milkshake

Heist

My Unorthodox Life

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?

July 15:

A Perfect Fit

BEASTARS: Season 2

Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo

My Amanda

Never Have I Ever: Season 2

July 16:

The Beguiled

Deep

Explained: Season 3

Fear Street Part 3: 1666

Johnny Test

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

July 17:

Cosmic Sin

July 20:

milkwater

July 21:

Chernobyl 1986

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2

One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1

Sexy Beasts

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

July 22:

Still Working 9 to 5

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

July 23:

A Second Chance: Rivals!

Bankrolled

Blood Red Sky

Kingdom: Ashin of the North

The Last Letter From Your Lover

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Sky Rojo: Season 2

July 24:

Charmed: Season 3

Django Unchained

July 26:

The Walking Dead: Season 10

Wynonna Earp: Season 4

July 27:

All American: Season 3

Mighty Express: Season 4

The Operative

July 28:

Bartkowiak

Fantastic Fungi

The Flash: Season 7

The Snitch Cartel: Origins

Tattoo Redo

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil

July 29:

Resort to Love

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom

July 30:

Centaurworld

Glow Up: Season 3

The Last Mercenary

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean

Outer Banks: Season 2

July 31:

The Vault

July 5:

The Iron Lady

July 7:

The Invitation

July 14:

Holidays

July 15:

The Princess and the Frog

July 19:

Love Sick: The Series: Season 1

July 22:

Oh My Ghost

Oh My Ghost 2

Oh My Ghost 3

Oh My Ghost 4

July 28:

The Croods

July 30:

Spotlight

July 31:

A Clockwork Orange

Bride of Chucky

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Eat Pray Love

Four Christmases

Freak Show

Fred Claus

Friends with Benefits

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grand Designs: Season 10

Grand Designs: Season 15

Hardcore Henry

Hinterland: Seasons 1-3

Hook

Horns

Jupiter Ascending

King Arthur

Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: S1

The Little Rascals

Mad Max

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Nacho Libre

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Remember Me

Seed of Chucky

Step Up: Revolution

Your Highness

Zombieland