We’re still a good two years away from the release of Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, director David F. Sandberg’s follow-up to his hit DCEU film Shazam! But that’s not stopping Sandberg from releasing the first teaser look at his upcoming movie, which definitely has nothing to do with the photos of star Zachary Levi in his new costume that leaked online yesterday. Still, leave it to Sandberg and Levi to make even a 17-second teaser pay off with a decent joke, albeit one that also appeared in the pilot episode of Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.

We can see the contours of Shazam’s costume altered somewhat here—less of the sprightly, spandex-style ensemble from the first movie, and more of a textured, weighty spread, presumably in keeping with a slightly less innocent, more experienced version of the character in the second go-’round. It does, however, raise the question of how the suit gets altered. Does he transform and then put this on over his magically-appearing one? Did he figure out how to tweak the magics ever so slightly in order to introduce some nice leather padding to the wizardly accouterments? Do all his fellow super-powered adopted siblings also get costume upgrades? These burning questions and more will likely… not be answered for awhile.

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods flies into theaters June 2, 2023, and brings a fairly stacked cast of newcomers to the DC universe along with it, including Helen Mirren as Hespera and Lucy Liu as Kalypso, daughters of Atlas, as well as Rachel Zeglar as the presumed third daughter, who will most likely be the villains of the film. Or rather, the biggest villains after a certain pandemic that defeated the Shazam! sequel’s original release date, pushing it back to the aforementioned time.