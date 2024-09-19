New Heretic trailer has lots of vibes and just a lil' Evil Hugh Grant A24's Heretic got strong reviews out of TIFF, largely on the strength of Hugh Grant's creepy performance; here's just a smidge of Evil Hugh

Good news for anybody who wants to get the vibe of Hugh Grant’s upcoming religious horror movie Heretic, but doesn’t want to subject themselves to the “Hey, here’s a decent chunk of the plot, and the first few twists” approach of its first trailer from back in June: A24 has just released a new teaser for the movie, largely focused on accolades, music, and vibes, with just enough tease to ensure you that Hugh Grant is, indeed, up to no good. Set to the tune of The Hollies’ “The Air That I Breathe,” the trailer is largely focused on praise the film picked up during its recent showing at the Toronto International Film Festival, much of it focused on Grant, who plays (according to this trailer, leastways) a man in glasses who likes to hum a lot. (We assume, from all the “Oh god, Hugh Grant is scary in this” quotes that he also does other things, or possibly wears different glasses at some point.)

Heretic was directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the Quiet Place screenwriters who previously directed “Adam Driver fights dinosaurs” movie 65. The film also stars Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East as two young Mormon missionaries who should really know not to go into the house of a respected actor of a certain vintage who knows it’s time to mess with his reputation a bit by playing someone extremely fucked up.

Heretic arrives in theaters on November 15.