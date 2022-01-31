Hocus Pocus 2 will have an aptly spooky release date: Halloween 2022.



In an Instagram post shared over the weekend, the movie’s executive producer Adam Shankman announced, “SISTAAAAAHHHHSSS! Aaaaand that’s a WRAP!!! #hocuspocus2 Congratulations to the amazing team @bettemidler @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy @567and8 @mrsleshem and the WHOOOOLLLEEEE cast and crew!!! Coming to you #halloween #2022 on @disneyplus.”

Advertisement

Though Disney hasn’t officially confirmed whether or not the movie is actually coming on Halloween, Variety reports that Disney did previously state that the movie is due “a t some point during the Halloween season this fall.”

Disney+ gave a first look at Hocus Pocus 2 last November, sharing a picture of Bette Mi dler, Kathy Najimy , and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson sisters, who don’t seem to have aged one bit in the past three decades.

Besides the Sanderson sisters’ return, this sequel will also feature some new cast members, including Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, Hannah Waddingham, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Juju Brener, Froy Guiterrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.

Though exact plot details haven’t been revealed yet, Hale teased who he plays during a red carpet interview with Variety at the Being The Ricardos premiere . “I play actually two characters. I play this kind of evil reverend and then I play this mayor,” he said.

Sadly, Thora Birch and Omri Katz haven’t been announced to be reprising their roles as Dani and Max. Katz told TMZ last October that he hadn’t been asked back for the sequel , so seeing them encounter the Sanderson sisters once more seems unlikely. Birch, on the other hand, teased that the movie would come in 2022 with a tweet back in May, bu she has not said whether she’ll be in the sequel. But Hocus Pocus fans shouldn’t lose all hope for their return just yet—after all, they could be pulling an Andrew Garfield.

